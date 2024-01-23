A mysterious Russian combat system keeps NATO’s eastern wing in terror

#mysterious #Russian #combat #system #NATOs #eastern #wing #terror

The American newspaper writes about: In Poland, Finland, and Sweden, which is not yet a NATO member, there have been problems with GPS-based services in recent weeks.according to the Swedish military, it is suspected that “Russian interference” caused the disturbances.

According to Swedish and Western sources the source of the disruptive activity was Kaliningrad, where the Russians put some kind of electronic warfare system into operation. According to Estonian cyber security company SensusQ

most likely, a new type of Tobol system was activated by the Russians, of which there is at least one piece in the territory of Kaliningrad.

Tobol is a mysterious and very modern Russian electronic warfare system: there is almost no public information about its exact capabilities.. According to Ukraine, the system was already used by the Russian military with the aim of cutting off the connection of the Ukrainian soldiers protecting Bahmut with the Starlink satellite system last spring. How effective this was is still unclear.

Cover image source: Getty Images. The cover photo shows an old Soviet radar and is not an electronic warfare system, it is for illustrative purposes only.