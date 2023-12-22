A national day of mourning was declared in the Czech Republic for Saturday due to the shooting in Prague

#national #day #mourning #declared #Czech #Republic #Saturday #due #shooting #Prague

2023. december 22. – 05:47

People light candles in front of the main building of Charles University after Thursday’s shooting – Photo: David W Cerny /

The Czech Republic declared a national day of mourning for Saturday after a gunman killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at Charles University in Prague on Thursday afternoon.

Czech President Petr Pavel spoke of his immense sadness and helpless rage at the utterly senseless loss of human life. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a statement: “We are all shocked by this terrible act. It is difficult to find words for the pain and grief that our entire society feels in the days before Christmas”.

Fiala announced a national day of mourning for Saturday: flags will be lowered to half-mast on all public buildings, and a minute’s silence will be held at noon. Since the shooting, various sporting events in the country have also been cancelled. On Thursday night, people lit candles and placed flowers near the scene of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. According to the BBC report, the police said that according to their as yet unconfirmed information from social media, the attack may have been inspired by a similar incident in Russia. David K., a twenty-four-year-old university student suspected of the shooting, lived roughly twenty kilometers away, in a village of 1,200 inhabitants called Hostouň. The police found the young man’s father dead in his house on Thursday afternoon, according to the authorities, he may have killed him, and then he went to the university to kill. The police also announced that the gunman is also suspected of murdering a young man and his two-month-old daughter, who were found dead on December 15 in a forest on the outskirts of Prague.

