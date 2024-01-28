A new category of Romanians with high purchasing power appears

#category #Romanians #high #purchasing #power #appears

The new 2024 pension law favors pensioners who, anyway, had a pension at least equal to the average net salary in Romania. These people will earn 800 lei more, which will give birth to a new category of Romanians with high purchasing power.

The indexation of pensions by 13.8% in January means an infusion of almost one billion euros into the pockets of Romanians who already have pensions higher than 4,000 lei net.

They will reach pensions of 4,800 lei

At the end of 2023, there were 500,000 pensioners in Romania who earned over 4,000 lei per month and whose pension income increased by 13%, according to the increases from January 1.

Practically, for each pensioner it means about 800 lei more in the pocket. Of the nearly 500,000 pensioners with medium and high incomes, 300,000 are insured by the National Pension House.

10,000 special pensioners are added to this category, of which 5,000 magistrates with average pensions of over 20,000 lei per month, mayors, parliamentarians who also have pensions of over 7,000 lei per month.

How do you calculate the pension from September 1st

Pension = VPR x Total Points.

VPR (reference point value) = 81 lei

Total number of points = contribution points + stability points + assimilated and non-contributory period points.

Stability points