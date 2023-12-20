A new chance for Orlen? The game features an extremely important refinery in Germany

#chance #Orlen #game #features #extremely #important #refinery #Germany

Russian remains the majority shareholder of the PCK Schwedt refinery Rosneft, which has over 50 percent in it. shares. The refinery in Brandenburg is crucial for fuel supplies to the eastern part of Germany, including the country’s capital, Berlin. It was based mainly on Russian oil, but due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, it had to find other sources. Hence, transports via Gdańsk.

The Russians can sell their shares

As a result of the restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation, a trusteeship of the German government was introduced in PCK Schwedt. Rosneft therefore has shares there, but has lost control over the refinery.

However, according to sources, representatives of Rosneft will go to Berlin on Friday for a meeting with government representatives. The aim of the talks is to be possible sale of the German assets of the Russian giant.

“The sale of Rosneft shares is one of the options that will be discussed at the meeting with Philipp Steinberg, head of the economic stabilization and energy security unit at the ministry,” reports. As the agency’s source adds, decisions will definitely not be made on Friday.

asked the Ministry of Economy for a comment on the matter, but received no response.

Orlen may be interested in expansion

Orlen was also interested in shares due to deliveries via Gdańsk, reported money.pl. However, the transaction ultimately did not take place. However, a possible sale of Russian shares may give the company a new chance.

The Polish side encouraged the government in Berlin to solve the ownership problem in Schwedt as soon as possible and to exclude Rosneft from the shareholding. The Poles were ready to cooperate, but without the Russians – emphasized in June 2023 the then Minister of Climate and Environment, Anna Moskwa.

