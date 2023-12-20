A new chance for Orlen? The game features an extremely important refinery in Germany

#chance #Orlen #game #features #extremely #important #refinery #Germany

Russian remains the majority shareholder of the PCK Schwedt refinery Rosneft, which has over 50 percent in it. shares. The refinery in Brandenburg is crucial for fuel supplies to the eastern part of Germany, including the country’s capital, Berlin. It was based mainly on Russian oil, but due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, it had to find other sources. Hence, transports via Gdańsk.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: How to renovate the old half of a semi-detached house? “A stroke of luck”

The Russians can sell their shares

As a result of the restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation, a trusteeship of the German government was introduced in PCK Schwedt. Rosneft therefore has shares there, but has lost control over the refinery.

However, according to sources, representatives of Rosneft will go to Berlin on Friday for a meeting with government representatives. The aim of the talks is to be possible sale of the German assets of the Russian giant.

“The sale of Rosneft shares is one of the options that will be discussed at the meeting with Philipp Steinberg, head of the economic stabilization and energy security unit at the ministry,” reports. As the agency’s source adds, decisions will definitely not be made on Friday.

asked the Ministry of Economy for a comment on the matter, but received no response.

Orlen may be interested in expansion

Orlen was also interested in shares due to deliveries via Gdańsk, reported money.pl. However, the transaction ultimately did not take place. However, a possible sale of Russian shares may give the company a new chance.

Also Read:  Striking officers urged to return to duty immediately

The Polish side encouraged the government in Berlin to solve the ownership problem in Schwedt as soon as possible and to exclude Rosneft from the shareholding. The Poles were ready to cooperate, but without the Russians – emphasized in June 2023 the then Minister of Climate and Environment, Anna Moskwa.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
Posted on
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Posted on
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Posted on
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News