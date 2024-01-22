A new development in the liquidation of Polish public media

#development #liquidation #Polish #public #media

On Monday, the Warsaw District Court refused to register the decision of the Minister of Culture and Heritage Protection, Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, to liquidate the companies that operate public radio (PR) and television (TVP).

On December 27, the minister initiated liquidation proceedings against the companies operating the public media. Pursuant to this, the said companies are managed by the competent authorities entrusted with liquidation.

In order to make the changes in the management of the public media official, however, court registration is required, and this was rejected by the court on Monday.

The post was rejected by the judicial panel, referring to last week’s decision of the Polish Constitutional Court concerning the public media. They also complained that Sienkiewicz formally decided to liquidate TVP and PR at an extraordinary general meeting of the supervisory board of public television. However, he did not actually call the general assembly, but participated in it alone as a single person. A representative of the National Radio and Television Council (KRRiT), which watches over freedom of the press, could not contribute to the decision either – says an additional court objection.

At his press conference on Monday afternoon, Sienkiewicz stated that the lack of court registration has no effect on the operation of the companies under liquidation. He announced that he will file a complaint against the decision to reject the registration, and that the officials entrusted with the liquidation of the public media will carry out their duties unchanged until the decision of the economic tribunal.

“This is not just a legal dispute about who is responsible for television. This debate is about the essence of Polish public life,” said Sienkiewicz. He believed that the public media used to be a “tool” of a single party (now the opposition Law and Justice), which needed to be changed.

Daniel Gorgosz, who was entrusted with the liquidation of the company that operates TVP, wrote in his letter to the employees of the television station on Monday: TVP “may be the subject of legal disputes” for several months. He said: the current management is taking “intensive and effective” steps to ensure the financial resources that enable the continued operation of the television.

He recalled: At the end of December, President Andrzej Duda vetoed the law allocating 3 billion zlotys (263 billion HUF) to television and radio. “Therefore, the company may become insolvent within a short period of time,” he added.

In December, the head of state justified the veto of the legislation supplementing the budget law and also on the financing of television and radio by saying that the government “blatantly violated the constitution” during the transformation of the public media. Marcin Mastalerek, the chief of staff of the head of state, stated at the beginning of January: because of the veto, Donald Tusk’s government will be forced to “systematically settle” the matter of the public service media.