A new DIY supermarket will open in May in Sofia

“This is a project we have been planning for a long time, but now is the right time. A project like this requires more than just a good idea. It needs planning, a clear vision, a pilot site that will be in a suitable location, a good team of capable and loyal employees , who share the company’s vision, and, last but not least, secured financing. These prerequisites are already available and this is the reason why we are opening “Profistor” right now,” commented Dimitar Bliznakov for “Capital”.

Dimitar Bliznakov, owner (left), and Velislav Michev, project manager, of the chain of stores “Profistore” (Profistore) Photographer: Tsvetelina Belutova

The shops

The store in Elin Pelin is located on an area of ​​1,600 square meters and offers over 20,000 items divided into 1,000 product categories. In addition, a 200 square meter promotional area will be opened, where promotional and seasonal goods will be presented.

According to Dimitar Bliznakov, the areas and the distribution of goods are carefully planned so that the customer can quickly and easily navigate and find what he is looking for in the shortest possible time. “In other words, the store is focused on ‘quick shopping,'” he says.

“The range has been carefully selected, we have paid special attention to product groups that the region needs, but there is no supply. The focus of the company is to offer products that are practical and easy to use by every craftsman. We made a selection of products and suppliers after visiting their showrooms, warehouses and service centers, as well as after interviewing a number of professional craftsmen. We believe that our client can be any craftsman – from amateur and hobbyist to professional”, Velislav Michev, project manager of “Professor”.