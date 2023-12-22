A new drama rocked Levski – Gol

#drama #rocked #Levski #Gol

Levski hit a stone in one of the most important goals that the club’s bosses had set for themselves, “Mach Telegraf” claims. As is known, “Gerena” announced that they intend to improve their material base, and for this purpose an investor appeared who showed interest in helping the “blues”.

Related articles

Executive Director Daniel Borimirov and Hristo Yovov, who is a member of the Board of Directors, passed by the company’s home office and had a mission to familiarize themselves with the conditions offered to them directly at its headquarters. It is located in Budapest, and the company in question is in Hungary was involved in the construction of several of the new facilities. However, it turned out that there is no free lunch.

Related articles

The foreigners have asked Levski to commit to a serious initial payment, which they cannot provide to “Gerena” in any way at this stage. “Unfortunately, we don’t have that kind of money, and if we had, we would easily clear up the problems with the National Revenue Agency,” the “blues” commented.

Photo: Lap.bg