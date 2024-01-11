A new fire at the decommissioned carriages of the Basarab Station / There are large releases of smoke

#fire #decommissioned #carriages #Basarab #Station #large #releases #smoke

​A new fire broke out on Thursday, around 11:00 a.m., at two decommissioned wagons in the marshalling area between the Basarab Station and the Grant Bridge. Since there is a possibility of the fire spreading, 9 water and foam extinguishing vehicles, an extrication vehicle and an ambulance were alerted.

Basarab Station fire Photo: ISU Bucharest-Ilfov

Update 13:24: The fire was located, ISU Bucharest-Ilfov reported. 15 decommissioned wagons were affected.

Update 12:24: CFR Călători informs that 3 decommissioned wagons were affected by the fire. The fire broke out due to homeless people, according to the cited source. “According to the first information, no injured person was found. We note that train traffic is not affected,” CFR Călători said.

“We intervened to extinguish a fire caused by two decommissioned carriages, in the marshalling area between Basarab Station and the Grant Bridge. 7 water and foam extinguishing vehicles, an extrication vehicle and a SMURD ambulance were alerted. The fire manifests itself with an open flame and large releases of smoke. The mission is dynamic, we will come back with data,” ISU Bucharest-Ilfov said.

At around 12:00, since there is a possibility of the fire spreading, the intervention device was supplemented with two special extinguishing vehicles.

Due to large smoke releases, a message was issued through the RoAlert system to warn and inform the population.

The National Railway Company CFR SA reported that train traffic is not affected.