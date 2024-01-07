A new game is coming from one of the developers of Stardew Valley

#game #coming #developers #Stardew #Valley

Arthur “Mr. Podunkian” Lee, the former creator of the popular simulator, has started his own, as yet unnamed project.

We don’t know much about the game yet, Mr. Podunkian is on your X account constantly shares the latest developments about the production, whose name and release date are still a secret. It is certain, however, that the game is made in an urban atmosphere, in pixel art style.

The developer drips the information with a peculiar humor. For example, we already know that walking is not the most ideal mode of transport in an urban environment, so we can also choose cycling. “Will they be customizable with unusually expensive accessories?” – writes Lee on the social platform. “We’ll see.”

On the other hand, it is quite clear that Lee makes the game using his own life and previous development experience, thanks to which even the short videos exude a captivating atmosphere. The posts show that he also got the idea of ​​cycling from his own life. Another post shows that the developer also wants to pay tribute to the Harvest Moon series (the latter inspired Stardew Valley). We also learn that features that Stardew Valley has always wanted to add but couldn’t, such as planter crates, will be included in the game.

Also Read:  A famous beauty reacts after a scandal with a bruised eye on Christmas PHOTO

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Point out 20 locations for physical therapy to cure office syndrome that are worth visiting in 2024.
Point out 20 locations for physical therapy to cure office syndrome that are worth visiting in 2024.
Posted on
Mountain rescuers: Risk of people dying | Sweden
Mountain rescuers: Risk of people dying | Sweden
Posted on
Military experts say there is no evidence that Israel has succeeded in defeating Hamas
Military experts say there is no evidence that Israel has succeeded in defeating Hamas
Posted on
Current account, the ranking of the cheapest: where the ATM commissions, credit cards, fines and taxes come in
Current account, the ranking of the cheapest: where the ATM commissions, credit cards, fines and taxes come in
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News