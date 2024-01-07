A new game is coming from one of the developers of Stardew Valley

#game #coming #developers #Stardew #Valley

Arthur “Mr. Podunkian” Lee, the former creator of the popular simulator, has started his own, as yet unnamed project.

We don’t know much about the game yet, Mr. Podunkian is on your X account constantly shares the latest developments about the production, whose name and release date are still a secret. It is certain, however, that the game is made in an urban atmosphere, in pixel art style.

The developer drips the information with a peculiar humor. For example, we already know that walking is not the most ideal mode of transport in an urban environment, so we can also choose cycling. “Will they be customizable with unusually expensive accessories?” – writes Lee on the social platform. “We’ll see.”

On the other hand, it is quite clear that Lee makes the game using his own life and previous development experience, thanks to which even the short videos exude a captivating atmosphere. The posts show that he also got the idea of ​​cycling from his own life. Another post shows that the developer also wants to pay tribute to the Harvest Moon series (the latter inspired Stardew Valley). We also learn that features that Stardew Valley has always wanted to add but couldn’t, such as planter crates, will be included in the game.