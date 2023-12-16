A new “golden battery” adds 500 km of range in 15 minutes

#golden #battery #adds #range #minutes

A Chinese competitor to Tesla is the first to receive the device

The battle with the main concern of consumers about electric cars, namely the relatively low mileage on a single charge, continues in full force. More and more manufacturers are working on new battery packs that support ultra-fast charging. And the latest to take a huge step in this direction is the Chinese brand Zeekr.

The company, which is owned by giant Geely, has unveiled a new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that can add 500km of range in just 15 minutes when plugged into a compatible charger. The first model with the new technology is the Zeekr 007 sedan, and it will be followed by several other vehicles.

Thanks to the ability to charge up to 500 kW, the battery of unknown capacity will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes, adding the aforementioned 500 km of range. Tesla’s new sedan rival from China is based on the PMA2+ architecture, which is a derivative of Geely’s SEA platform, and promises to offer up to 870 km CLTC (Chinese measurement standard) range.

Because LFP batteries typically have a lower energy density than NMC (nickel-magnesium-cobalt) batteries, Zeekr engineers used new materials to simplify the structure as well. This achieved an impressive volume utilization rate of 83.7%, which means that the new battery pack will be compact and energy dense. In comparison, the CATL Qilin nickel-manganese-cobalt battery currently used in the Zeekr 001 (wagon) and 009 (minivan) has a significantly lower volume utilization rate of 72%.

The Chinese manufacturer claims that despite its high density, the new battery is very safe and fire resistant. This has been proven by rigorous safety tests conducted by the China National Motor Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center.

The “golden battery”, as some media have dubbed it, will be produced by Geely, which aims to reduce its dependence on external suppliers and reduce the production costs of electric cars. Thus, the Chinese concern will become even more competitive in this rapidly developing environment. A similar strategy is followed by rival brand Nio, which recently announced the development of its own battery.

Zeekr’s new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) device is expected to eventually find its way into EVs from other Geely-owned brands, including Geometry, Polestar, Proton, Smart, Volvo and even Lotus.

