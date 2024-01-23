A new ground-based nuclear explosion simulator has been patented in Russia

#groundbased #nuclear #explosion #simulator #patented #Russia

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The work was patented by the scientists of the Academy of Military Logistics named after Army General AVChruliov. It is actually a bomb simulating a smaller scale nuclear explosion.

“The purpose of the utility model is to clearly simulate the visual signs of a terrestrial nuclear explosion – the impact effect, the flash of light and the mushroom-shaped dust cloud,” the device description reads.

The TASS news agency notes that the invention, among other things, will be used in exercises and practical training of radiological, chemical, biological ground intelligence units to determine the parameters of a nuclear explosion and detect its epicenter.

This is not a unique invention. According to the researchers, the Russian military previously used the IU-59 nuclear explosion simulator, but it is outdated and no longer in production. Another analogue is the defunct IAB-500 aerial bomb simulator, which, according to scientists, is not suitable for exercises by radiation, chemical and biological intelligence units.

IISS: The war in Ukraine has made Russia’s nuclear doctrine more aggressive

Against the background of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, nuclear threats or hints about the possibility of using nuclear weapons are periodically heard at all levels of the Russian government.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) recently published a report indicating that the war in Ukraine has undermined the Russian leadership’s confidence in conventional weapons and increased the importance of non-strategic nuclear weapons (NSNW) to Moscow as a means of deterring and defeating NATO in a possible future conflict.

Also Read:  US-British troops shoot down 21 drones fired by Houthis

Russia’s aggressive nuclear doctrine is fueled by the country’s leadership’s perception that Western countries lack the will to use nuclear weapons and the ability to accept the scale of casualties, the authors of the report write.

According to IISS analysts, Russia could use the NSNW for a controlled escalation of the conflict to prevent the United States and NATO from entering the conflict or “force them to end the war on Russia’s terms.”

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness
Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness
Posted on
Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye
Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye
Posted on
Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at
Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at
Posted on
Fahishta from More than expected has difficulty with Carlo’s decision
Fahishta from More than expected has difficulty with Carlo’s decision
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News