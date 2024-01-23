A new ground-based nuclear explosion simulator has been patented in Russia

#groundbased #nuclear #explosion #simulator #patented #Russia

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The work was patented by the scientists of the Academy of Military Logistics named after Army General AVChruliov. It is actually a bomb simulating a smaller scale nuclear explosion.

“The purpose of the utility model is to clearly simulate the visual signs of a terrestrial nuclear explosion – the impact effect, the flash of light and the mushroom-shaped dust cloud,” the device description reads.

The TASS news agency notes that the invention, among other things, will be used in exercises and practical training of radiological, chemical, biological ground intelligence units to determine the parameters of a nuclear explosion and detect its epicenter.

This is not a unique invention. According to the researchers, the Russian military previously used the IU-59 nuclear explosion simulator, but it is outdated and no longer in production. Another analogue is the defunct IAB-500 aerial bomb simulator, which, according to scientists, is not suitable for exercises by radiation, chemical and biological intelligence units.

IISS: The war in Ukraine has made Russia’s nuclear doctrine more aggressive

Against the background of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, nuclear threats or hints about the possibility of using nuclear weapons are periodically heard at all levels of the Russian government.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) recently published a report indicating that the war in Ukraine has undermined the Russian leadership’s confidence in conventional weapons and increased the importance of non-strategic nuclear weapons (NSNW) to Moscow as a means of deterring and defeating NATO in a possible future conflict.

Russia’s aggressive nuclear doctrine is fueled by the country’s leadership’s perception that Western countries lack the will to use nuclear weapons and the ability to accept the scale of casualties, the authors of the report write.

According to IISS analysts, Russia could use the NSNW for a controlled escalation of the conflict to prevent the United States and NATO from entering the conflict or “force them to end the war on Russia’s terms.”

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$