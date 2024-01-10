A new medical approach to obesity

#medical #approach #obesity

In France, nearly 50% of adults and 15 to 20% of children and adolescents are overweight or obese. Some drugs could soon arrive in Europe to treat this disease, as our guest points out, Patrick Tounianhead of the pediatric nutrition department at Trousseau hospital in Paris, “they already exist in France.” Before addressing these solutions, it is crucial to redefine obesity. Patrick Tounian insists that it should not be reduced to a question of “junk food”, adding that it’s a disease“genetic programming, especially in children and young adults, with an increased appetite leading to weight gain.”

The medications mentioned by Dr. Tounian are GLP-1 analogues, based on glucagon-like peptide, a natural hormone secreted after meals to inhibit appetite. These analogues, developed by the pharmaceutical industry, are not miracle pillsbut, according to our guest, “simplify the patient’s efforts.”

The drug landscape offers various options, with varying effectiveness. Ultimately, these drugs could replace bariatric surgeryas our guest explains, highlighting a major change in the approach to obesity, where operation would no longer be the norm.

The testimony of Pierre, listener, who lost 20 kilos, illustrates the reality of the fight against obesity.

The jobs of tomorrow: Anticipating changes and adapting

Projecting yourself into your professional future requires anticipation of the transformations to come. Cécile Jollyeconomist at FranceStrategies, guides us through the imminent developments in the world of work.

Some traditional professions are in decline, but digitalization and automation are notdoes not mean their total disappearance. As Cécile Jolly points out, “technological transitions create new opportunities, favoring the coexistence of technology and humans.” A concrete example of this is the fusion of data scientist skills, where computer science, statistics and mathematics come together to form new hybrid professions.

The environmental transition will also reshape the professional landscape, with companies emitting a lot of greenhouse gases potentially experiencing job losses. However, according to our guest, “theEnergy renovation offers new job prospects where labor will be crucial.”

Adapting to ecological and digital transitions is becoming the norm. For Mrs. Jolly, “the professions of the future will not necessarily be new, but will reflect a hybridization of skills, a response to the emerging needs of society.”