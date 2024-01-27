A new method for generating powerful and targeted X-rays

#method #generating #powerful #targeted #Xrays

A team of Singaporean researchers has developed an innovative method to generate X-rays with an intensity up to a thousand times higher than traditional methods. This breakthrough could revolutionize high-quality X-ray imaging and pave the way for applications in healthcare and defect detection in semiconductor chips.

The researchers of theNanyang Technological Universityin Singapore, have developed and simulated a new energy-efficient method for generating highly focused and finely controlled X-rays, up to a thousand times more intense than those produced by traditional methods.

This advance could enable very high-quality X-ray imaging, using powerful X-rays to precisely detect defects in semiconductor chips. The new method could also enable more focused X-ray imaging for health screening, while using less energy.

The innovative method relies on computer simulations that project electrons onto an ultrathin material with highly ordered structures, such as graphene. The basic mechanism is similar to how x-rays are produced conventionally using x-ray tubes.

There is a nuance, however: in the simulations, the wave patterns of how the electrons move are “trained» in a very specific way, so that the path of movement of the particles corresponds and superimposes on the highly structured positions of the atoms of the material. This theoretically results in the emission of X-rays at much higher intensities than normal, which can be finely controlled to be generated in many different directions or in one general direction.

(a) Ordinary electrons, without wave formation, have a uniform waveform as they move. In the simulations, the electrons collide with the graphene atoms (the red spheres represent the graphene atoms and the blue bars the bonds between them; the red circular rings represent the positions of the graphene atoms). After the collision, X-rays are emitted in broad directions. The divergent X-rays produced can be used for X-ray imaging, such as for a hand, but the image is weak and its quality is not very high. (b) The electrons are shaped using a wave shaping instrument, such as a phase plate, and they form regular wave patterns (green rings) that are superimposed at the positions graphene atoms (red circular rings). These specially formed electron wave patterns help generate brighter, directional x-rays. These x-rays can be used to obtain high-quality images of small areas of the body, such as finger joints. Credit: by Lee Wei Wesley Wong, Xihang Shi, Aviv Karnieli, Jeremy Lim, Suraj Kumar, Sergio Carbajo, Ido Kaminer and Liang Jie Wong

Potential applications in various fields

Potential applications of the powerful X-rays produced by the researchers’ method include using them to produce very high-resolution X-ray images of semiconductor chips to more precisely detect hard-to-see defects in fabricated chips.

The X-rays produced could be controlled to be either scattered or focused, the new method could provide more flexibility for performing X-ray imaging for health screening, such as imaging an entire hand or simply a finger joint, while using less energy to produce the radiation.

Focused, intense X-rays could also have uses in more targeted radiation therapy to treat cancer. The researchers now plan to conduct experiments to confirm the results of their simulations.

As Assistant Professor Wong said: “ The precision of electron wave formation is crucial for the generated X-rays. We believe that with the rapid advancement of electron wave forming techniques, our proposed mechanism can be fully implemented for intense and highly tunable tabletop X-ray technology. »

Illustration caption: Wong Liang Jie (left), assistant professor at Nanyang, and Wesley Wong, research engineer at NTU Singapore’s School of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, with a transmission electron microscope. They are part of a team of researchers who plan to use the microscope in experiments to confirm simulation results that showed that highly focused, finely controlled X-rays can be produced using electrons whose wave patterns have been modified. Credit: NTU Singapore

