A new official European heat record has been set

#official #European #heat #record #set

The organization announced that its experts had examined and accepted the measuring device that recorded the data in question as authentic. On August 11, 2021, in the city of Syracuse in southeastern Sicily. The temperature was recorded by an automatic machine of a meteorological station.

Previously, the official European heat record was 48 degrees Celsius measured on July 10, 1977 in Athens and in the settlement of Elefszína, located 30 kilometers from the Greek capital.

Experts from the World Meteorological Organization are investigating the authenticity of a number of suspicious record measurements: lowest and highest temperature values, precipitation and hail amounts, as well as data on drought, wind gusts and lightning.

Cover image source: Getty Images