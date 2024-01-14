A new oil refinery owned by Africa’s richest man has opened in Nigeria

#oil #refinery #owned #Africas #richest #man #opened #Nigeria

The facility near Lagos already produces diesel and jet fuel

Nigeria has commissioned a new oil refinery owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, which has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, Bloomberg reports.

The facility near Lagos is already producing diesel and jet fuel, Dangote Group said in a post on social media platform X.

The refinery will be key for Africa’s largest economy to process its own crude oil instead of importing costly fuel refined abroad.

Dangote thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and encouragement in the implementation of the project, which he described as “revolutionary” for Nigeria.

“This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and execute large capital projects,” the company added.

The discovery of the refinery comes just weeks after Nigeria’s anti-corruption commission raided Dangote Group’s offices as part of investigations into foreign exchange deals at Nigeria’s central bank.

The financing of the $18.5 billion refinery is believed to be the focus of the investigators as Dangote accessed scarce dollars from the central bank to procure the necessary equipment.

The company has denied wrongdoing.

The refinery is supplied with locally produced crude under a supply deal with the trading arm of the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. The facility will also have the capacity to process most other African grades, as well as Saudi Arabian light crude and supplies from other countries, including the US.