A new online scam uses the image of presenter Andreea Esca

#online #scam #image #presenter #Andreea #Esca

A new online scam uses the image of presenter Andreea Esca

Andrea Esca’s image is used, again, without her consent, in a tendentious way, in several videos distributed on social networks to fool Romanians who believe in getting rich overnight, informs ProTV news.

Unknown persons made a video with the help of deep-fake technology in which the image of Andrea Esca appears who “presents a news” about a so-called new millionaire appeared in Bucharest, who, thanks to an application, managed to get rich in just a few days .

PRO TV publicly announces that the video in question is a fake and that it has started legal proceedings to delete the images from the online environment and hold accountable those who illegally used Andrea Esca’s image and that of the television station to spread false information .

Andrea Esca’s image has also been used in online scams

It is not the first time that Andrea Esca’s image is used to promote a scam.

“Then, as now, PRO TV reacted immediately and warned online readers – social networks and websites – of the danger posed by such scams.

PRO TV and Andreea Esca are NOT involved in, represent or recommend applications, individuals or other financial schemes for personal enrichment.

We recommend maximum attention to such videos and, especially, to those that involve installing applications, sending sums of money or present obvious scams. DO NOT click and do not install anything on your personal devices!

The only official PRO TV channels on social networks are accompanied by a blue check mark next to the name”, says the PRO TV press release.

Also Read:  The weather changes suddenly in Romania! A wave of cold air hits our country

Read also: Two children and two adults, injured in the collision between two cars and a truck

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Posted on
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Posted on
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News