#online #scam #image #presenter #Andreea #Esca

A new online scam uses the image of presenter Andreea Esca

Andrea Esca’s image is used, again, without her consent, in a tendentious way, in several videos distributed on social networks to fool Romanians who believe in getting rich overnight, informs ProTV news.

Unknown persons made a video with the help of deep-fake technology in which the image of Andrea Esca appears who “presents a news” about a so-called new millionaire appeared in Bucharest, who, thanks to an application, managed to get rich in just a few days .

PRO TV publicly announces that the video in question is a fake and that it has started legal proceedings to delete the images from the online environment and hold accountable those who illegally used Andrea Esca’s image and that of the television station to spread false information .

Andrea Esca’s image has also been used in online scams

It is not the first time that Andrea Esca’s image is used to promote a scam.

“Then, as now, PRO TV reacted immediately and warned online readers – social networks and websites – of the danger posed by such scams.

PRO TV and Andreea Esca are NOT involved in, represent or recommend applications, individuals or other financial schemes for personal enrichment.

We recommend maximum attention to such videos and, especially, to those that involve installing applications, sending sums of money or present obvious scams. DO NOT click and do not install anything on your personal devices!

The only official PRO TV channels on social networks are accompanied by a blue check mark next to the name”, says the PRO TV press release.

Read also: Two children and two adults, injured in the collision between two cars and a truck