A new operational approved management center

The president of the Madagascar Industries Union, Tiana Rasamimanana (center)

An approved management center (CGA) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industries in Madagascar was created by the Madagascar Industries Union (SIM), with the support of the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) and the assistance financial institution of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). This initiative aims to support the creation of formal businesses and promote entrepreneurship. Indeed, according to the Director General of Taxes, Germain, “the pressure of the informal sector, representing 46% of GDP, and informal activities exceeding 80%, the industry is crucial for the DGI. This type of initiative is commendable insofar as it contributes to reducing the weight of the informal sector in the economy.”

Given that the Malagasy economic fabric is supported by Small and Medium Industries (SMI), it is essential to support their development so that they can exploit all available opportunities. Furthermore, the SIM underlines the role of these economic agents as a creator of jobs and a source of growth.

The CGA is a structure authorized by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance to promote the appropriation and application of account keeping and cash management in accordance with the texts in force by SMEs and SMIs. With this in mind, the SIM aims to supervise and formalize young companies.

Technically, the CGA will enable the optimization of financial management, thus paving the way for bank overdrafts and eligibility for greater financing. In addition, this structure will provide various training useful to SMEs and SMIs, while playing the role of an intermediary organization representing the interests of its members to the authorities. Membership in this type of structure will even provide access to tax advantages, according to the SIM. Some activities are not profitable because companies do not take taxes into account in their costs, due to lack of information and knowledge about the various tax obligations. Although authorized to formalize businesses and issue tax cards, CGAs have nevertheless reduced in number over the years.

