#plan #reduce #loads

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is adjusting the implementation date for the load shedding schedule, starting today, Thursday, January 25, to be from 11 a.m. until 12 midnight, and it will be one hour for each region in all governorates of Egypt.

The amendment comes after stopping lightening of loads at night with the start of the first semester exams for the academic year 2023-2024 in implementation of the decisions of the Council of Ministers, which set the dates for cutting off electricity from 11 noon until 5 p.m. until yesterday, Wednesday, January 24, the last day of the mid-year exams.

A new plan to reduce loads

Electricity sources explained to Sada El Balad website that the control center in all governorates had been informed of the implementation of the new times to reduce loads. She indicated that load shedding will begin from 11 a.m. until 12 midnight, and the power will not be cut off other than those times.

It is noteworthy that the load reduction plan began in July 2023 after about 8 years of non-interruption of electricity as a result of the development of transmission and distribution networks and diversification in the establishment of production stations, which resulted in a surplus in capacity.

The Regional Control Center of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, in cooperation with the nine distribution companies nationwide, returns to the previous power outage dates, which were implemented before the start of the mid-year exams.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, held a meeting at the beginning of this month. To follow up on the plan to reduce electrical loads nationwide, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Engineer Gaber El-Desouki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, and Dr. Magdy Galal, Chairman of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company. Engineer Mahmoud Al-Naqeeb, Vice President of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, and Engineer Yassin Mohamed, Vice President of the Holding Company for Natural Gas Operations.

Counselor Muhammad Al-Homsani, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (at the time), stated that the government responded to many requests submitted by parliamentarians and citizens regarding changing the dates for reducing electricity loads during the current period, and not cutting off electricity at night, in view of the start of mid-year exams. Pointing out that in response to these demands from the government, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly had previously directed work to quickly achieve these demands, by implementing a plan to reduce loads during daylight hours only.