A new polar cyclone hits Romania! The weather changes suddenly and strongly

#polar #cyclone #hits #Romania #weather #suddenly #strongly

Although the weather outside makes us think of a beautiful spring day, forecasters say temperatures will drop sharply before Christmas. It is the effect of a polar cyclone that will bring snow to the area of ​​our country.

Meda Andrei, ANM service meteorologist, explained what the weather will be like in the coming period.

“Today, the temperatures are very high. In the southern part of the country we will have highs of over 10 degrees Celsius, while we should normally see temperatures between -2 and 5 degrees across the country. So, we have up to 9 degrees above the climatological norms.

Temperatures are starting to drop, although still above what we should normally have for this time. But the trend is downward, so we will have maximums, in the vast majority, between 3 and 8…9 degrees, in other words lower than today”, explained meteorologist Meda Andrei.

Extremely warm Christmas weather

“However, a new warming will be felt right on Christmas Day. December 25th and 26th will be very warm days, possibly even warmer than today. It is true that there are still a few good days until that date, and things can still change, but at the moment we are strictly talking about the materials we have at our disposal at the moment.

If we refer to precipitation, today, tomorrow, we will have low cloudiness, fog and these will be mainly in the morning, at night, So, at most isolated drizzle, but from Thursday night to Friday and until the middle of next week we will have precipitation in the west, in the north, in the center of the country and very few in the south.

For Banat, Crisana, Maramureș and Transilvania, Moldova, until December 24, there will be precipitation in the form of rain, sleet and snow, and this because there the temperatures will be somewhat lower than in the south and southeast .

The snow will prevail in the mountains, so that by Christmas, the snow cover could increase considerably”, the meteorologist also said exclusively on Antena 3 CNN.

Weather forecast for the week of 18.12.2023 – 25.12.2023

The thermal values ​​will be higher than the specific ones for this week, throughout the territory of Romania, but with a more pronounced positive thermal deviation in the northeastern regions and in the southern extremity of the country.

The rainfall regime will be surplus in the area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians and the Western Mountains and locally in the central and northwestern regions, and in the extra-Carpathian regions it will generally be deficient.

Weather forecast for the week of 25.12.2023 – 01.01.2024

Average temperatures will be higher than normal for this range in most of the country, but especially in the southern and northeastern regions.

Precipitation amounts will be excessive in the western, northwestern and central regions, but especially in the Western Carpathians and in the northern half of the Eastern Carpathians, and will otherwise be close to normal for this period.

Weather forecast for the week of 01.01.2024 – 08.01.2024

The average air temperature will have higher than normal values ​​for this interval, throughout the country, but especially in the extra-Carpathian regions.

The rainfall regime will be surplus in most of the country, but especially in the western, north-western and central regions and related mountainous areas.

Weather forecast for the week of 08.01.2024 – 15.01.2024

Average thermal values ​​will be slightly above those specific for this week, in most of the country.

Precipitation amounts will be excessive in the intra-Carpathian regions, and otherwise will be close to normal for this period.