A new private clinic specializing in food allergies

The new establishment will be located in the premises of the Saint-Joseph Seminary on Laviolette Street and will officially open its doors on Monday, January 22. The company was founded by three nurses: Sandra Ross, Virginie Carrier and Marie-Renée Picard. Two responding doctors, a nurse specializing in allergies and a medical secretary will complete the team.

A crying need

“The public waiting lists are full and the delays are disproportionate. We know to what extent this is a real need in the region. Our primary goal is to allow people to have access to services within reasonable timeframes and close to their homes.” — Virginie Carrier, co-owner of AX Allergie

“Until now, people in the region had no other options. Now, with AX Allergy, they can get a diagnosis quickly and be monitored close to home. It makes all the difference,” continues Ms. Carrier.

The company intends to target parents of children in particular and will offer diagnosis of 95% of allergens as well as food provocation services, for certain fees. We assure patients, children or adults, “complete, simple and rapid care”.

“Some people have regular follow-ups every three or six months, so it’s much easier to have a service nearby,” explains Ms. Carrier.

“From the first appointment, the medical team meets the patient to do the assessment. Then we can proceed to the test. If it is positive, there is immediate support. We provide the person with all the necessary information, we explain the next steps to them and we immediately plan with them the next follow-ups to be carried out.”

The needs are particularly acute in the region since the closure, in 2022, of the specialized AllergiMed clinic run by family doctor Bruno Francoeur. Anyone who still practices in the public system and who has developed a certain expertise in the field of food allergies will be one of AX Allergie’s responding doctors. He will be able to answer questions from nurse practitioners when necessary.

“When I closed the clinic, it was because it was felt that food allergy needs were not considered a priority. However, the waiting list is extremely long for diagnoses, it must be close to 4 years,” reveals Doctor Francoeur. “There’s just no service right now in the area.”

More and more allergies?

As for Allergies Québec, the main reference center for food allergies in the province, we welcome the news with caution. “There are less than 70 allergists in Quebec and there are 300,000 people who live with allergies,” points out Dominique Seigneur, director of communications and development for the organization.

“Finding yourself without an allergist in a region is not ideal. If you have a baby who has come close to anaphylaxis and finds themselves without an allergist, it can be really stressful. It’s not normal to drive an hour and a half to find one in Montreal or Quebec.” — Dominique Seigneur, director of communications and development at Allergies Québec

“So to fill a need, why not, but at the same time, what I don’t find correct is that at that moment, we are limiting access. The fact remains that it is only available to people who can afford it.”

“Being a growing public health problem that affects young people twice as often as adults, I think it is important to have allergists mobilized in the region,” adds Ms. Seigneur. “So much the better that there is [des alternatives] available, but it is not normal that there is no public access in a growing region like Mauricie. This is unacceptable.”

Different factors are causing food allergies to become more and more common, according to the organization whose objectives are to promote safety and improve the quality of life of people suffering from allergies.

“It’s growing and it’s here to stay because, among the explanations, we find food processing. The kind of sanitization in which we live where we have a vaccine for everything means that our immune system is a little asleep too,” indicates Dominique Seigneur.

Rob Peter to pay Paul?

“This is a real issue in Mauricie. Having done a few internships there during my residency, the lack of allergology and immunology services is still glaring in the region. I would tell you that patients must be referred to other hospitals, whether in Sherbrooke, Montreal or Quebec. This causes significant travel.” — Camille Pelletier Vernooy, secretary-treasurer of Quebec Doctors for the Public Plan

Among the Quebec Doctors for the Public Plan (MQRP), we are wary of privatization of the health system with this type of initiative. “There is a drain of resources from public to private,” maintains Camille Pelletier Vernooy, secretary-treasurer of the group.

In a way, with the opening of private clinics, we would be undressing Pierre to dress Paul, according to the doctor. “All these staff who will work in this private clinic are nurses less than the public. Knowing that we have limited resources in Quebec and with the pandemic, even more so, this is something that we find very distressing. There should be more important guidelines to frame everything.”

As for Virginie Carrier, one of the founders of AX Allergie, we emphasize that it was impossible for her to develop a practice specializing in allergies within the public system, despite the demand. This is what pushed her to turn to the private sector and launch a service that has no equivalent in the region.

«[Le privé] implies a disbursement of costs by the patient, which necessarily creates an inequality between those who have the means and those who do not have the means to pay, or those who will pay, but who will make sacrifices on the food basket and on all other assets,” continues Ms. Pelletier Vernooy.

“It is certain that when we look at the prices of this clinic and compare them with the General Practitioners Billing Manual, it is still much more expensive. I would tell you that it is 3 to 6 times more expensive than without an appointment,” laments the secretary-treasurer of the MQRP on the subject of the AX Allergy clinic.

Bruno Francoeur, however, qualifies the words of his colleague member of the MQRP. “With the clinic, if we discover a peanut allergy, for example, it will be possible to do most of the follow-up in Trois-Rivières. Instead of having to travel to Montreal or Quebec for all the appointments, which also involves costs, you may have to go once or twice and the rest can be done in the region.

“Instead of waiting four years to meet an outside professional and get a diagnosis, it will be possible to do it quickly for $350 in Trois-Rivières. It’s an investment,” he says.