a new process! Why was she sued + she is being asked for a million euros

Article by Marius Mărgărit, Sergiu Alexandru – Published Sunday, January 21, 2024, 11:29 / Updated Sunday, January 21, 2024 1:57 p.m.

Rapid has a new process. This time not with any former player, but with Andrei Păunescu.

UPDATE 13:30 » Rapid is being asked for one million euros

Rapid was sued for selling products inscribed with the club’s lyrics and is being asked for one million euros in damages. CFR Călători was sued in court for putting lyrics from the national anthem on the locomotive dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Rapid, and the company Mobexpert was sued for selling certain products with the lyrics of the national anthem.

In total, Andrei Păunescu who 4.15 million euros.

FC Rapid – 1,000,000 de euro

Vinicola Averești 2000 SA – 1,000,000 euros

Romfilatelai SA – 200,000 euros

CS Rapid – 500,000 euros

Superbet – 500,000 euros

The National Railway Passenger Transport Company or Mobexpert – 500,000 euros

Metrorex – 200,000 euros

Dante International SA – 100,000 euros

Stargift SRL – 50,000 euros

Retail Concept Design SRL – 100.000 de euro

RAPID – FCU CRAIOVA 4-3

How Cristi Săpunaru mobilized his colleagues » Speech from Rapid – FCU Craiova: “That’s all I ask of you”

Andrei Păunescu sued Rapid

After being sued by several former footballers, who demanded the payment of outstanding salaries, Rapid was summoned to court again. Now, it was claimed by Andrei Păunescu, the son of Adrian Păunescu, the one who composed the Rapid’s anthem.

Andrei Păunescu sued several companies, 10 in number. FC Rapid 1923 and Clubul Sportiv Rapid are also on the list. But also a betting house, Metrorex, the National Railway Passenger Transport Company or Mobexpert, the company owned by Dan Șucu, the majority shareholder of Rapid.

The complaint is about “copyright and related rights”. And according to Orange Sport, Andrei Păunescu accuses those companies of commercializing the lyrics of the Rapidului anthem without his consent.

Rapid would have the right to use Adrian Păunescu’s lyrics, but not for commercial purposes, and it seems that Giulești violated the decision and used the lyrics on various sold items.

The story of the Rapid’s anthem

Andrei Păunescu, Adrian Păunescu’s son, told in 2020 how the Rapid’s anthem was composed, at a meeting in which the director of Gazeta Sporturilor, Ovidiu Ioanițoaia, then a journalist at Flacăra magazine, took part.

“This hymn was born very simply. It was June 1980, we were at the Flacăra editorial office, my father took me, I was 11 years old, Victor Socaciu, who was the young folkist at the time and whom he took everywhere, together in the car, they wrote and made beautiful things for the cenacle Flacăra, Ovidiu Ioanițoaia, sports journalist at Flacăra magazine, and Victor Niță, also from Flacăra Magazine.

I arrived at the Giulesti stadium. It was not a match day, it was a day when Flacăra was playing football at the gate from the tunnel, from the Giulești Theater. We were warming up, a game was about to start and dad, while we were hitting the ball, said to Victor Socaciu: «Victor, go and get the guitar from the car! It’s too good a time not to write a song.

I remind you: Rapidul was in Division B. It had fought a year before with Scorniceștiul, then it had barely lost the fight for promotion with Progresul, as it were. Until Victor Socaciu went to the car to get the guitar, there was no music, there was nothing, there were no lyrics, father said to Ovidiu Ioanițoaia: «Ovidiu, take a paper!». Ioanițoaia had no paper with him, because we had come to play football. He took a napkin, something, a cardboard box, I don’t know what, what was over there through the so-called tunnel, at the entrance to the changing rooms, and dad said to him: “write it down!”

“We are at home everywhere / The doors are opening for us / There is no more beautiful and beloved team than Rapid”. Then Victor Socaciu took the guitar, wrote the music, dad continued to dictate the lyrics to the other stanzas and so on. This happened exactly 40 years ago, it’s the story of a huge song for a wonderful and always persecuted team, which my father captured in the poem that became Rapid’s anthem.

We’re home everywhere… the only team in the world that wherever they go is loved even more than the home team. Dad not only loved the Rapid, but he had a terrible solidarity with the civilian teams and especially with those persecuted by the system.

Unfortunately, Rapidul was not favored in any system. Maximum was left to do her job, as was the case in ’99 and 2003 when she took the title. Dad had the love of a parent who loves his child. That’s why he wrote this hymn. Of course, my father’s great love was Craiova, but he also loved Rapid”, Andrei Păunescu told Rapid TV.

