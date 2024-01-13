A new Russian weapon is being used against Ukrainian drones – we present the Needle and the Willow

The Russians expect that their soldiers will be better protected, especially against Ukrainian drones.

So far, only one photo has been published, which is said to have been taken in Ukraine of the Gibka-Sz system. Since the portal called TheGreyPatriot, which published the image, is operated by Russian milbloggers, the deployment of the new weapon in Ukraine must be treated with strong reservations. At least until independent sources confirm this.

Gibka-Sz is a close air defense system developed for the navy. It consists of a reconnaissance unit and four to twelve rocket launchers on either side of it. The most common is the four-missile version. An electro-optical system is used to identify approaching air targets and aim missiles. The land version was applied to a Tyigr-M armored car. In the default situation, the entire unit travels in the cargo area of ​​the vehicle, while in a combat situation, it quickly emerges from there.

A Gibka-Sz battery usually consists of a radar-equipped reconnaissance and fire-distribution vehicle and several armored vehicles equipped with rocket launchers.

The missile can be either the older 9K38 Igla (Needle) or the much more modern 9K333 Verba (Willow). The former was designed in the 70s of the last century and entered service in the Soviet army from 1981. Its early versions were effective against targets up to 5 kilometers away, while the Igla-S increased the limit of the destruction zone to six kilometers. The weapon was also regularized by the Hungarian People’s Army.

The Igla’s successor, the Verba, entered the arsenal of the Russian army in 2014. Like its predecessor, this is an infrared homing missile, meaning that it is guided to the target by the heat emitted by aircraft. However, its sensor is much more sophisticated, which is why, according to official information, it is also suitable for combating drones. This capability makes it especially valuable to Russian soldiers deployed to Ukraine, where enemy drones are wreaking havoc.

