A new scandal hits Ferma Dacilor. A local resident accuses Dinicu of having built the complex on his land, illegally – Source news

#scandal #hits #Ferma #Dacilor #local #resident #accuses #Dinicu #built #complex #land #illegally #Source #news

A local from Gura Vadului claims that Ferma Dacilor was built illegally, on a piece of his land. The man says he is in a lawsuit with the city hall.

Corneliu Papina, a local from Gura Vadului, accuses Cornel Dinicu, the owner of Ferma Dacilor, of having built the complex on part of his land.

The man claims that in that area he owns two hectares of land and that Cornel Dinicu would have illegally occupied 1,500 meters of his land, where he built Ferma Dacilor.

Corneliu Papina stated, on Antena 3, that this would have been done with the help of the mayors of the last period and that he is currently in the process with the mayor’s office of Gura Vadului for this.

Meanwhile, the current mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, as well as the former mayor, as well as an official, are being investigated in the Ferma Dacilor file.

The prosecutors also determined that both the current mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, Nicolae Marius Sora, and the former mayor, Constantin Lungu, as well as an official from the town hall issued certificates attesting the expansion of the construction, omitting to verify the fulfillment of the conditions stipulated by the law.

The three are now being investigated for intellectual forgery and abuse of office.

Also Read:  Hardly anyone knows who the song 'Rosalyn' by Vitesse is really about

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Posted on
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Posted on
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Posted on
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News