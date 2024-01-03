A new scandal hits Ferma Dacilor. A local resident accuses Dinicu of having built the complex on his land, illegally – Source news

#scandal #hits #Ferma #Dacilor #local #resident #accuses #Dinicu #built #complex #land #illegally #Source #news

A local from Gura Vadului claims that Ferma Dacilor was built illegally, on a piece of his land. The man says he is in a lawsuit with the city hall.

Corneliu Papina, a local from Gura Vadului, accuses Cornel Dinicu, the owner of Ferma Dacilor, of having built the complex on part of his land.

The man claims that in that area he owns two hectares of land and that Cornel Dinicu would have illegally occupied 1,500 meters of his land, where he built Ferma Dacilor.

Corneliu Papina stated, on Antena 3, that this would have been done with the help of the mayors of the last period and that he is currently in the process with the mayor’s office of Gura Vadului for this.

Meanwhile, the current mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, as well as the former mayor, as well as an official, are being investigated in the Ferma Dacilor file.

The prosecutors also determined that both the current mayor of the Gura Vadului commune, Nicolae Marius Sora, and the former mayor, Constantin Lungu, as well as an official from the town hall issued certificates attesting the expansion of the construction, omitting to verify the fulfillment of the conditions stipulated by the law.

The three are now being investigated for intellectual forgery and abuse of office.