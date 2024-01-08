A new shaormerie in Craiova. People stepped on their feet

#shaormerie #Craiova #People #stepped #feet

A new shaormeria opened in Craiova, and many people stepped on their feet to eat shaorma. Images of the crowd in front of the shaormeria went viral.

Recently, a new shaormeria opened in Craiova, and people stood in line for hours to taste the shaorma. On the first day that the restaurant opened its doors, a lot of people from Craiova stepped on their feet to get food.

A young man filmed the brawl at the shaormerie and shared the images online. He was part of those who did not want to miss the new shaorma. He stated that the shaorma was a 10 and worth every penny

“Yesterday I went to the opening of the Shaormeria in Craiova, where I want to tell you from the start that it is a shaorma of grade 10. That is, how many people were present there and how long did you have to wait to get a shaorma… but I say it was worth it. It is a really good shaorma. Small chicken shorma 24 lei, and the large one 29 lei. Beef and mutton shaorma 29 lei the smallest and 34 lei the largest,” said the young man on TikTok.

Netizens were shocked

Many netizens wrote that the new shaorma in Craiova is tasty and worth waiting in line for. Others said it was unacceptable to wait hours for a flounder with little meat. There were also Romanians who were shocked when they saw the footage of the people of Craiova almost fighting to eat shaorma.

“I can’t believe the rush for a shaorma. We are no longer doing well; Woe to me, what’s there, even if it was given for free, I couldn’t resist that queue; I can’t believe we still make huge queues at shaorme or pans, woe betide us; The shaorma is really good and worth all the waiting. I recommend”, were some of the comments left by people online.

There was also a queue at Tzancă Uraganu’s shaormeria

Two years ago, Tzancă Uraganu also opened his shaormerie in Bucharest, and fans stood in line for hours to see the maneleist and to eat for free from the prepared delicacies. The violinist promised the customers free shaorma and brought several well-known artists to the restaurant’s inauguration, including Alex Velea and Anda Adam.

“We greet you, dear friends. We inform you that, in the shortest time, several shaormeri will appear on the streets of Romania, which will be called “Shaorma la Tzancă”. We kiss you, it was signed, with God first”, is the message that the manelist sent on social networks at the time.