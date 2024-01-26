A new shock for gold traders in the market… Details

#shock #gold #traders #market.. #Details

Gold prices.. The agencies of the Ministry of the Interior and the Public Funds Investigation Department pursue manipulators and outlaws, within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s policy to confront all forms of crime and lawlessness, especially manipulation of gold prices, or manipulation of stamps or invoices for gold jewelry, and the law punishes those who manipulate gold prices. A fine of up to 500 thousand pounds or imprisonment for 5 years.

Sada El Balad publishes penalties for manipulating gold prices

The Ministry of Interior’s agencies are constantly launching campaigns against manipulators of precious metals, as well as foreign currencies, as the gold market has recently witnessed many fluctuations, especially the arrest of the Gold Emperor, who is accused of possessing 160 kilograms of gold without invoices, and of manipulating their stamps. The Ministry of Interior agencies are pursuing those accused of attempting to launder money collected from criminal activity in the gold trade.

The Sada El Balad website reviews the legal texts and deterrent penalties for those who commit this crime and its participants, as the law specifies penalties to confront manipulation of gold prices, stamps, or gold invoices, most notably the Precious Metals Control Law, and the Penal Code, which specifies deterrent penalties of up to 5 years in prison and 500 thousand pounds. A fine in cases of manipulation of gold prices or manipulation of invoices or stamps.

We shed light on the laws and legislation regulating these crimes when manipulating gold prices, starting from the Penal Code through the Consumer Protection Law, and the Precious Metals Control Law No. 68 of 1976, amended by Law No. 15 of 2002, as well as the Supply Law No. 95 of 1945, as amended, especially since investigations The Supply and Consumer Protection Agency are the most important bodies in monitoring commodity monopolists and the first bulwark against the greed of price-manipulating merchants.

Penal Code No. 58 of 1937, Article 345, stipulates that anyone who causes the prices of grains, goods, bonds, or financial bonds intended for circulation to rise or fall above the value determined for them in commercial transactions by deliberately spreading among people false or slandered news or advertisements, or by giving them a price to the seller. More than what he requested, or in collusion with famous merchants who own one type of goods or grains, not to sell it at all, or to prevent it from being sold at a price less than the price agreed upon between them, or by any other fraudulent method, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding five hundred Egyptian pounds or Only one of these two penalties.

According to Article 7 of the Consumer Protection Law No. 1818 of 2018, the supplier is obligated to clearly announce the prices of the goods or services that he offers or provides, provided that the price includes the taxes or any other financial duties imposed by the law, in accordance with the controls specified by the executive regulations of this law. The law, and according to Article 64, shall be punished with a fine of not less than ten thousand pounds and not exceeding five hundred thousand pounds, or the value of the product subject to violation, whichever is greater, every supplier who violates the provisions of the law in manipulating prices.