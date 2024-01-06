A new species of “panther-winged” beetle discovered in Morocco

#species #pantherwinged #beetle #discovered #Morocco

A new species of beetle discovered in Morocco. Credit: European Journal of Toxonomy

Scientists exploring Morocco’s Atlas Mountains in search of beetles have discovered a new species: Lampromeloe pantherinusor panther-like beetle, according to a study published Jan. 4 in l’European Journal of Taxonomy.

This species was originally thought to be a similar blister beetle variant, the researchers said. It was determined to be a new species through DNA testing and its physical appearance, including male genitalia, its wings, and its pronotum, which is the plate-like structure covering the top of his body.

The collected beetle specimens have uniquely structured elytra, which are their forewings, according to the study. Researchers described the spot pattern “large and shiny” on the elytra of the creature as “somewhat reminiscent of the pattern of a leopard’s fur.” Insects do not have functional flying wings.

The researchers said the new species is known from the Atlas Mountains and the “adjacent areas”.

Beetles inhabit habitats “open”, such as grasslands, fields and forest edges, and typically live in mid- to high-altitude areas, the scientists said. The new species was named pantherinuswhich means “like a panther”, due to the shape of its wings. The name also serves to commemorate the last known wild Barbary lion, shot in 1942 at the Tizi n’Tchika pass where the beetles live.

