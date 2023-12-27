A new state support for Romanians with low incomes, from 2024. What is its value and how can it be obtained

#state #support #Romanians #incomes #obtained

Starting from 2024, the minimum income of inclusion will be granted, an aid created for people in vulnerable situations.

The minimum income of inclusion is a social assistance program, created to help individuals and families in vulnerable situations more easily overcome the financial obstacles they encounter.

The aid can be requested both by single persons and by families who meet the conditions for granting it. VMI is granted to single persons/families who obtain a net income calculated in accordance with the law that is less than or equal to the maximum levels established by law, for each of the two components:

For the inclusion aid, the maximum level of net income must be 275 lei/person, respectively 400 lei in the case of a single person aged at least 65. For the aid for families with children, the maximum level of income must be 700 lei/family member, writes dcbusiness.ro.

The minimum inclusion income is granted based on a file prepared by the applicant.

The file must contain the following documents:

The standard VMI application form, which contains data on the applicant and data on the composition of the family;

Self-declaration of liability;

Commitment to pay (for situations in which improperly granted rights can be found);

Identity document of the applicant and family members;

Income certificates for all sources of income, as applicable;

Birth certificate for each child, as appropriate;

Death certificate for any deceased family member, as applicable;

Proof of schooling for children between the ages of 3 and 16;

Other documents specific to the situation of the applicant/beneficiary.

The application for granting the minimum income of inclusion, accompanied by the supporting documents, is submitted on paper or transmitted electronically and is registered at the public social assistance service at the level of the town hall of the commune, the city, the municipality or the sector of the Bucharest municipality in whose radius territorial has its domicile or residence or, as the case may be, the right holder lives.

After submitting the application accompanied by the necessary documents, the applicant’s file will be taken over and analyzed by the employees of the public social assistance service within the town hall. Following the analysis, the file will be forwarded to the mayor for issuing the approval or rejection order, according to each individual case. The VMI applicant will be notified of the mayor’s disposition regarding the approval or rejection of the granting of the right.

How to calculate the amount of VMI

1. Support for inclusion

The amount of the inclusion aid granted to the family/single person represents the difference between the maximum amount provided by law – 275 lei/month/family member or 400 lei/month in the case of a single person aged at least 65 and the amount of income calculated according to the law. In the case of beneficiaries who do not obtain any income, the maximum amount of the inclusion aid is 275 lei/month/family member, respectively 400 lei/month in the case of a single person aged at least 65.

2. Support for families with children

The amount of aid for families with children is determined according to the level of monthly income and the number of children in the family.

Details regarding the determination of the VMI amount:

The total VMI amount is equal to the sum of the amount of the inclusion component and the amount of the aid component for families with children. If the calculation results in an amount lower than 50 lei, then 50 lei is awarded. For the calculation of the adjusted net monthly income, all amounts received/realized by the single person, respectively by each member of the family in the month prior to the VMI request, are taken into account, with the exception of the following incomes:

the amounts received as social benefits based on Law no. 448/2006 regarding the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions;

the state allowance for children granted on the basis of Law no. 61/1993 regarding the state allowance for children, republished, with subsequent amendments;

the amounts granted as scholarships or other forms of financial support intended exclusively for supporting the education of preschoolers, pupils and students, through programs of the Ministry of National Education and Scientific Research, other public and private institutions, including non-governmental organizations;

the amounts received from the activity carried out as a day laborer, under the conditions of Law no. 52/2011 regarding the exercise of occasional activities carried out by day laborers, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, as well as those obtained as a domestic provider based on Law no. 111/2022 regarding the regulation of the activity of the domestic provider;

the sums received by the able-bodied persons from the family as a result of participation in professional training programs organized under the law, if they are not salary income;

sums occasionally received from individuals or legal entities, as well as sums entitled emergency aid received from the state or local budget

the educational incentive granted according to the provisions of Law no. 248/2015 on stimulating the participation in preschool education of children from disadvantaged families, republished in the form of a social voucher for stimulating the participation in preschool education of children from disadvantaged families;

occasional amounts granted from the state budget or local budgets as compensation or financial support for exceptional situations;

the aid for heating the home and the supplement for energy granted on the basis of Law no. 226/2021, with subsequent amendments;

the monthly food allowance granted on the basis of Law no. 584/2002 regarding the measures to prevent the spread of AIDS in Romania and to protect people infected with HIV or suffering from AIDS, with subsequent amendments and additions, and the monthly food allowance provided by Law no. 302/2018 on tuberculosis control measures;

the amounts received as support, provided from the state budget or non-refundable funds, granted on the basis of the law or on the basis of the approved operational programs.