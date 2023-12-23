#study #shown #difference #mortality #people #move #dont

A new study by researchers at the University of Jyuveskiula in Finland, currently under peer review, found that while physical activity is important for living longer, following other healthy lifestyle habits may have an even greater impact.

Longevity: Physical activity in itself is not a fatal factor



Anna Kankaanpaa, a project researcher at the Gerontology Research Center at the Faculty of Sports and Health Sciences at the University of Juveskiule, Finland, and the study’s lead author, Anna Kankaanpaa, told Medical News Today (MNT) that she decided to investigate the relationship between physical activity and mortality risk because a previous study at the University of Juveskiule had shown that this relationship may be due to genetic influences.