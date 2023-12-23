A new study has shown the difference in mortality between people who like to move and those who don’t

#study #shown #difference #mortality #people #move #dont

A new study by researchers at the University of Jyuveskiula in Finland, currently under peer review, found that while physical activity is important for living longer, following other healthy lifestyle habits may have an even greater impact.

Longevity: Physical activity in itself is not a fatal factor

Anna Kankaanpaa, a project researcher at the Gerontology Research Center at the Faculty of Sports and Health Sciences at the University of Juveskiule, Finland, and the study’s lead author, Anna Kankaanpaa, told Medical News Today (MNT) that she decided to investigate the relationship between physical activity and mortality risk because a previous study at the University of Juveskiule had shown that this relationship may be due to genetic influences.

Also Read:  In 2025, ChatGPT should manage 112 service in Portugal

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

TVB male artist and Gao Haining tragically turned out to be passers-by while filming a drama. The first-line actor was misidentified by netizens: The staff is very handsome – Qingbao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
TVB male artist and Gao Haining tragically turned out to be passers-by while filming a drama. The first-line actor was misidentified by netizens: The staff is very handsome – Qingbao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Posted on
Yekaterina Duntsova Prohibited from Running in Russian Presidential Election Against Vladimir Putin
Yekaterina Duntsova Prohibited from Running in Russian Presidential Election Against Vladimir Putin
Posted on
The 9 (maybe) worst cars of our time
The 9 (maybe) worst cars of our time
Posted on
we found out when The Day Before dies!
we found out when The Day Before dies!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News