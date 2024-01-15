A New Taipei woman’s savings of 3.7 million were deducted from her by a fraud group and she was “referred” to a financing company to get rid of her again | Society | CTWANT

#Taipei #womans #savings #million #deducted #fraud #group #referred #financing #company #rid #Society #CTWANT

The police transferred Wang Nan and other six people for investigation. (Picture/Screen flip)

Xindian police received a report last year that a 72-year-old woman surnamed Yang in New Taipei City was defrauded of more than 3.7 million yuan in remittances 13 times after joining the LINE investment group. After her account was drained, the fraud group unexpectedly continued Mrs. Yang’s house and land were mortgaged and the cash was borrowed. Fortunately, Yang’s family found out and did not succeed. After receiving the report, the police began to search for evidence. Recently, they uncovered a fraud group headed by a man surnamed Wang. After questioning, they were charged with fraud and money laundering.

It is reported that Ms. Yang, who lives in Xindian District, New Taipei City, joined the LINE investment group in January last year. The other party asked for remittance on the grounds of winning stocks and paying handling fees to get back the investment profits. Ms. Yang did not suspect that he was involved. , from February to April last year, 13 remittances were made, totaling 3.7 million yuan to the fraudulent group account.

Unexpectedly, the fraud group didn’t want to stop. After learning that Yang’s wife’s account had been drained, they actually encouraged Yang’s wife to swipe her card in exchange for cash of 670,000 yuan to continue investing. They also referred Yang’s personal information to a financing company, and then the other party encouraged her. She defrauded the bank by using undervalued real estate as collateral and cashing it out with her credit card. She underestimated the house worth tens of millions of dollars to 2 million and asked Yang’s wife to sign a mortgage document.

Fortunately, Mrs. Yang’s family found out and did not succeed. Mrs. Yang was shocked to find out that she had been deceived and immediately called the police. After receiving the report in the middle of last year, the Xindian police applied for a search ticket and compulsory punishment order from the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office and the Taipei District Court on December 26 last year. They went to a financing company in Tainan City to search “Junchen International Co., Ltd.” and the scene The person in charge, Wang Junkai, and six other people including the manager, salesperson, and agent were arrested. After interrogation, the police transferred them for fraud and violation of the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The police went to Tainan City to pursue him. (Picture/Screen flip)