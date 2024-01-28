A new twist for Ukraine due to German missiles, Scholz is offered a “graceful way out”

#twist #Ukraine #due #German #missiles #Scholz #offered #graceful

A ring exchange of weapons at the beginning of Russia’s war with Ukraine

In the first weeks and months after Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in 2022, in February, the so-called circular exchange of weapons was applied quite widely: the countries of the former Warsaw Pact Organization, which still had Soviet-era military equipment in their arsenals (tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery guns, airplanes), transferred it to the Ukrainian armed forces, and in return received corresponding Western weapons – also from Germany.

Representatives of the German government said that this option is good, because the arsenal of the Ukrainian armed forces consists mainly of Soviet military equipment, Ukrainians do not need to retrain, which means that such military assistance to Ukraine is more effective than Western weapons, which take a long time to master.

There was also another argument, which the advisors of the German chancellor relied on, probably only in a narrow circle, during closed press conferences. The direct supply of German lethal weapons to Kyiv, they said, could lead to an escalation of the war and draw Germany into it, as Vladimir Putin’s Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions using German weaponry could support Germany’s involvement in hostilities.

Supply of German weapons to Kyiv

True, as time went on, the Soviet arms stocks of Eastern European countries were depleted, and the first test shipments of Western weapons, for example, the German self-propelled howitzers “PzH 2000”, did not cause the kind of reaction from the Kremlin that the chancellor’s office feared. German military aid to Kyiv began to increase with each passing week.

By the way, if at first the German government did not publicize the scope and structure of such aid, then later it began to announce and regularly update the already delivered and planned delivery of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft defense systems, anti-aircraft vehicles, ammunition, drones, fuel, electronics, warm clothing to Ukraine , lists of binoculars and other supplies. The lists were last updated on January 16.

Currently, Germany ranks second after the United States of America (USA) in terms of military aid to Ukraine. However, the German government is trying to avoid a situation where it could appear to be the initiator of the escalation of military actions in Ukraine. The chancellor’s official spokesman keeps repeating the three principles that guide Berlin in providing military aid to Kyiv: Germany gives as much as it can, gives what Ukraine needs and, above all, does it in close coordination and cooperation with its Western partners, all first – with the USA.

The third principle was especially well visible in the history of the supply of modern tanks “Leopard 2” to Ukraine. The German government delayed handing them over to Ukraine’s armed forces until other Western countries said they were ready to give similar military equipment: France promised AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks, the UK – Challenger 2 tanks, and the US – M1A1 Abrams tanks.

Why Berlin does not want to give cruise missiles to the armed forces of Ukraine

Long-range cruise missiles “Taurus”, which Kyiv officially requested from Berlin in May of last year, is a slightly different story. Ukraine already receives approximately this type of missiles from the UK and France. It is a joint product of these countries, characterized by stealth technology. However, the range of the Storm Shadow missiles (the French version of the Scalp EG) is about 250 kilometers, while the Taurus is at least twice as long.

This means that, speaking purely in theory, the Ukrainians could respond to Russian strikes against targets in Kyiv by using German cruise missiles to attack Moscow, which is less than 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is believed that it is for this reason, not wanting to involve Germany in the war, that last October Olaf Scholz refused to give Ukraine “Taurus” and caused dissatisfaction not only of the opposition of the Bundeswehr, but also of the members of the ruling coalition. The German chancellor is also criticized by Germany’s allies.

Circular Missile Exchange: Pros and Cons

Last week (January 17), the Bundestag overwhelmingly rejected a conservative draft resolution demanding the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Then the coalition discipline came into play, which usually prevents the deputies of the ruling parties from supporting the initiatives of the opposition. But, according to the newspaper “Hendelsblatt”, the group of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals now plans to introduce its draft resolution to the Bundestag in February, which calls for an increase in German military aid to Ukraine and the inclusion of Taurus.

In this case, London’s offer to Chancellor O. Scholz is a graceful way out of a delicate situation. Claudia Major, chief expert at the Berlin-based German Institute for International Relations and Security (SWP), believes that the London option “would be an opportunity for the German government to get out of the endless Taurus debate and finally end it.” And the UK, in turn, would have additional opportunities to supply Ukraine not only with Storm Shadow missiles, but also with their longer-range modifications, writes “Hendelsblatt”.

The chancellor’s office has so far refused to comment on reports of the British proposal, which was made a few weeks ago, but the paper’s sources said the option of a circular missile exchange was being “analysed”. As an “against” argument, “Hendelsblatt” presents the fact that the above-mentioned agreement would be very useful, first of all, for London, because in exchange for giving not the most effective missiles to Kyiv, the UK would receive the most modern weaponry, the Taurus cruise missiles, for free. Also, since the UK Air Force, like the German Air Force, has Eurofighter fighters, there would not even be a need for technical modifications.

Berlin’s reaction is mostly negative

German political parties reacted differently to the proposal for a circular exchange of missiles. For example, Andreas Schwarz, a representative of the Social Democratic Party belonging to the ruling coalition, evaluated it positively. “If it works out for the benefit of Ukraine,” he said in an interview with “Handelsblatt”. “In that case, of course, this is one of the ways of international cooperation in providing military aid to Kyiv.”

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, a member of one of the ruling parties (Free Democratic Party), spoke much more categorically. “Ukraine needs Taurus missiles, and immediately.” She does not see any point in a circular exchange of missiles, because in such a case “Taurus missiles will be lost to the Bundeswehr, and Ukraine will still not receive them.” Storm Shadow is not a full replacement, she said, “so the offer is inappropriate.”

The foreign policy expert of the opposition Conservative Party, Roderich Kiesewetter, also assessed the UK proposal extremely critically. This would not only be “embarrassing” for Germany, he believes, but would also contradict the country’s leading role in Europe and would indicate a lack of trust in Ukraine. “That’s why,” R. Kiesewetter is convinced. “Germany needs to finally start direct supplies, because aid to Ukraine, including Taurus missiles, contributes to our security, reduces the flow of refugees and prevents the spread of hostilities.”