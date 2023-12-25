A new type of fuel at the stations. We explain how you can check whether you can refuel your car with it

#type #fuel #stations #explain #check #refuel #car

Gas. Not all cars will be able to refuel with E10

In older vehicles, seals in the fuel system are not suitable for fuels with biocomponents. Such fuel may damage seals, which would result in fuel leaks – explained Dr. Eng. in an interview with money.pl. Piotr Haller from the Department of Vehicle Engineering at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Wrocław University of Science and Technology.

“According to calculations by the Ministry of Climate and Environment approx. 8.65% are not adapted. among all registered passenger cars with a petrol engine” – said the Ministry of Culture and Environment in response to money.pl’s questions. However, the Ministry estimates that the actual scale of the problem will be much lower.

How to check if our vehicle can refuel with E10?

So how can we determine whether our car can refuel with E10? Fakt.pl decided to answer this question. Here are the journalists’ findings:

this can be checked in the vehicle’s owner’s manual or in the manufacturer’s instructions;

you can do it in the search engine of the Ministry of Climate (www.e10.klimat.gov.pl);

you can contact a dealer or an authorized vehicle inspection station and ask them about the possibility of refueling our E10 vehicle.

Without the possibility of refueling with E10, costs will increase

It should be emphasized here that if our car cannot be refueled with E10, it does not mean that it becomes useless. It will still be possible to refuel it with the more expensive Pb98, which contains 5%. biocomponents. However, you have to take into account that it will be more expensive – notes Fakt.pl.

