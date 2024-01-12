A new wave of polar air brings frost and snow to Romania. Temperatures will drop significantly

#wave #polar #air #brings #frost #snow #Romania #Temperatures #drop #significantly

Friday, January 12, will bring a new wave of polar air to hit Romania. Meteorologists warn that temperatures will drop significantly, and wind and snow will affect especially the eastern and central parts of the country.

A new wave of air and snow in Romania PHOTO Freepik

According to the forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), this period will be marked by a regression of temperatures, compared to the last few days. Meteorologists warn that the eastern and central parts of the country will be the most affected.

In Moldova, maximum temperatures will only reach -5 degrees Celsius, while in Oltenia, maximums of 6 degrees Celsius will be recorded. However, during the night, a particularly intense frost is forecast.

The lowest night temperature will be in Moldova, where the mercury in thermometers will drop to -19 degrees Celsius. In the rest of the country, minimum temperatures will range between -14 and -4 degrees Celsius.

The snow will affect several areas of the country, and strong winds, accompanied by blizzards, will be felt in the mountains. The NMA is warning of hazardous conditions and freezing fog is possible in the morning and night.

The weather in the capital

In Bucharest, the weather cools down again from Friday, with maximum temperatures that will not exceed 0 degrees Celsius. At night, temperatures will drop to -5 and even -7 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists warn that temporary snow is expected, and the wind will blow weak and moderate.

The weather in the main cities of the country

Timisoara: 1 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 80%, Wind: 13 km/h

Oradea: 1 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 68%, Wind: 14 km/h

Baia Mare: 1 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 63%, Wind: 11 km/h

Cluj Napoca: -2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 65%, Wind: 18 km/h

Sibiu: 0 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 20%, Humidity: 71%, Wind: 13 km/h

Alba Iulia: 0 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 15%, Humidity: 73%, Wind: 10 km/h

Craiova: 2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 69%, Wind: 10 km/h

Târgu Jiu: 3 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 55%, Wind: 14 km/h

Suceava: -3 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 30%, Humidity: 73%, Wind: 14 km/h

Bacău: -2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 10%, Humidity: 67%, Wind: 18 km/h

Botoșani: -2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 5% Humidity: 77%, Wind: 8 km/h

Wednesday Ciuc: -5 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 72%, Wind: 8 km/h

Brașov: -2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 15%, Humidity: 81%, Wind: 14 km/h

Rainy: 3 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 10%, Humidity: 65%, Wind: 16 km/h

Buzau: 2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 5%, Humidity: 62%, Wind: 21 km/h

Târgoviște: 2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 71%, Wind: 11 km/h

Bucharest: 1 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 5%, Humidity: 70%, Wind: 13 km/h

Iasi: -2 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 5%, Humidity: 70%, Wind: 16 km/h

Galati: 1 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 5%, Humidity: 53%, Wind: 20 km/h

Braila: 1 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 50%, Wind: 24 km/h

Constanta: 3 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 0%, Humidity: 53%, Wind: 27 km/h

Tulcea: 0 degrees Celsius, Precipitation: 5%, Humidity: 60%, Wind: 24 km/h