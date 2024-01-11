a new working dinner at the Élysée between Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal

#working #dinner #Élysée #Emmanuel #Macron #Gabriel #Attal

10/01 at 11:18 p.m.

“Today it is the one that satisfies me the most”: Robert Ménard reacts to the choice to appoint Gabriel Attal to Matignon

“I think it’s not that bad.” For Robert Ménard, the appointment of Gabriel Attal to Matignon is the choice that “satisfies him the most”.

“Gabriel Attal is still the one who did to National Education what no one had done”, declared the mayor of Béziers, “he banned the abaya”.

10/01 at 9:12 p.m.

A new dinner planned at the Élysée between Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal

A new dinner is planned for 9:30 p.m. at the Élysée between Emmanuel Macron and his new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, BFMTV learned from the Élysée.

10/01 at 7:50 p.m.

“A bold choice”: Édouard Philippe reacts to the appointment of Gabriel Attal to Matignon

The appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister is “a bold choice”, said Édouard Philippe, who was invited to speak on Wednesday at an event organized by Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager.

“I think we are always right in the face of the difficulties of being bold” and “it is quite bold to appoint Gabriel Attal”, reacted Édouard Philippe.

10/01 at 7:47 p.m.

“Attal government: the puzzle!”: listen to the new episode of “political service”, the BFMTV podcast

The hardest part is yet to come. The day after the appointment of Gabriel Attal, the president and his Prime Minister are working on the composition of the new government. Parity, ambitions, power games: the exercise turns into a puzzle.

Attal government: the puzzle

10/01 at 7:00 p.m.

Why the profile of Gabriel Attal, new Prime Minister, appeals so much to the right

Ban on the wearing of the abaya, “greviculture”… During his various ministerial missions, the youngest Prime Minister in the history of the Fifth Republic was able to impose his mark and seduce beyond his only political camp .

10/01 at 5:45 p.m.

For RN MP Edwige Diaz, Gabriel Attal’s visit to a police station is just a “staged”

Gabriel Attal’s visit to a police station in Val d’Oise “is above all a set-up”, says Edwige Diaz on BFMTV.

The new Prime Minister promised to continue “the absolute effort for the security of the French”.

Here we summarize the essentials of this trip.

10/01 at 5:44 p.m.

Danièle Obono accuses Emmanuel Macron of being “an omnipotent president” and sees in Gabriel Attal only a “casting”

Asked about the arrival of Gabriel Attal at Matignon, Danièle Obono hardly believes in a change of magnitude.

“We have an omnipotent president who does everything and who is simply looking for faces, personalities, a cast,” regrets the LFI MP on BFMTV.

10/01 at 5:18 p.m.

Emmanuel Macron proposed to Élisabeth Borne to become Minister of the Armed Forces, which she refused

Emmanuel Macron proposed during their meetings at the beginning of the week to Élisabeth Borne to be Minister of the Armed Forces, which she refused, according to information from BFMTV.

During her handover speech, the former Prime Minister explained that she intended to become a member of Parliament for Calvados again.

10/01 at 4:50 p.m.

For Attal, “there is no society without rules and order”

“There is no society without rules and order,” asserts Gabriel Attal to conclude his second trip since his appointment.

“And so it is also the business of families. It is obviously also the business of schools. It is the business of society as a whole,” declared the Prime Minister, visiting a police station in Val d’Oise.

“The French are waiting for us to continue this absolute effort for their security,” concluded the new tenant of Matignon.

10/01 at 4:46 p.m.

Gabriel Attal wants to defend “the French who work” and who “aspire to order”

“In Ermont, as everywhere in France, there live French people who aspire to order and tranquility,” says Gabriel Attal as he leaves the Ermont-Eaubonne police station.

“There is no security without police, no republican order without police, I came to remind you of that,” explained the Prime Minister, “thanking Gérald Darmanin”.

10/01 at 4:32 p.m.

Police officers explain to Darmanin and Attal their experiences during the riots last June

“We were very surprised by the violence, in cities that are usually very calm,” say police officers who share their feelings after the riots linked to the death of young Nahel.

Gabriel Attal, unfamiliar with subjects related to law enforcement, listens attentively, alongside Gérald Darmanin.

10/01 at 4:28 p.m.

In front of police officers, Gabriel Attal salutes “free speech” in the fight against domestic violence

Gabriel Attal praised the work of the police in the fight against domestic violence, just a few days after the opening of specialized prosecutors.

“There is also a word that is being released and it is important to be able to welcome it,” says the Prime Minister.

10/01 at 3:55 p.m.

Gabriel Attal exchanges with police officers and thanks them “for their daily work”

Arriving at a police station in Val d’Oise, the Prime Minister greeted police officers.

After listening to their professional journey, he thanked them “for their daily work in the service of the security of our fellow citizens”.

10/01 at 3:52 p.m.

Welcomed by Gérald Darmanin, Gabriel Attal arrives at a police station in Val d’Oise

Expected by Gérald Darmanin, Gabriel Attal has just arrived at the Ermont-Eaubonne police station.

The two men, with fresh relationships, greeted each other with smiles.

This is his second trip since his appointment to Matignon yesterday noon, after a first visit to Pas-de-Calais to help flood victims.

10/01 at 3:48 p.m.

Gérald Darmanin arrives alone at a police station in Val d’Oise and waits to welcome Gabriel Attal

The Minister of the Interior has just arrived at the Ermont-Eaubonne police station (Val d’Oise). He will be joined by Gabriel Attal, on his way after a lunch at the Élysée.

Gérald Darmanin, who did not appreciate the appointment of his colleague at Matignon, is now waiting for the arrival of the Prime Minister outside the police station.

10/01 at 3:33 p.m.

After a lunch with Macron, Attal heads to a police station in Val d’Oise

After 2.5 hours of lunch with the Head of State, Gabriel Attal headed to Val d’Oise.

The new Prime Minister visits the Ermont-Eaubonne police station alongside Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

10/01 at 2:34 p.m.

Brigitte Macron salutes Gabriel Attal whom she finds “bold” and assures that she has “not yet identified his faults”

The wife of the Head of State judges that the new Prime Minister is “courageous” and “bold” on TF1.

Asked about possible faults of Gabriel Attal, Brigitte Macron said she “had not yet spotted any”.

“For well-born souls, value does not wait for the number of years,” assured the former French teacher.

Find our explanation here.

10/01 at 2:16 p.m.

“A tight government”: why Macron’s eternal promise is unlikely to come true

Gabriel Attal and Emmanuel Macron agreed on the development of a “tightened government”. If the promise is classic, it is very difficult to implement.

“A reshuffle is a game where you move pawns trying to make room. It’s often complicated, cumbersome and at the end when you get to the complete list, you’re often a little disappointed and you feel says that there are a lot of people”, summarizes to BFMTV.com Gérard Longuet, three times minister under Jacques Chirac then Nicolas Sarkozy.

10/01 at 1:34 p.m.

Attal to Matignon, “a chance” or the risk of “overshadowing” Emmanuel Macron? A double-edged choice

The arrival of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister relieves the macronie who welcomes a very political casting.

But the youngest head of government since 1958 has a sky-high popularity that could ultimately embarrass the head of state.

“It is certain that Emmanuel Macron is not used to people stepping on his toes and if that were the case, things would not go well,” remarks a former advisor to the president.

10/01 at 1:27 p.m.

Gabriel Attal will go to a police station in Val d’Oise in the afternoon with Gérald Darmanin

The new Prime Minister will go this Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to a police station in Val d’Oise alongside Gérald Darmanin, according to government sources at BFMTV.

The Minister of the Interior, who did not appreciate the appointment of his colleague, is guaranteed to stay in Beauvau.

Here we explain the tensions between Gabriel Attal and the Minister of the Interior.

10/01 at 1:24 p.m.

Gabriel Attal left Matignon to have lunch at the Élysée with Emmanuel Macron

The new Prime Minister is on his way to the Élysée to have lunch with Emmanuel Macron.

The two men will notably discuss the reshuffle which should be revealed at “the end of the week”.

10/01 at 1:00 p.m.

Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal will have lunch together at the Élysée

The President of the Republic and his new Prime Minister will have lunch together, indicates the Élysée.

10/01 at 11:35

The CPME will send Gabriel Attal 80 proposals to “liberate the economy”

Barely installed in Matignon, dozens of files will pile up on the office of Gabriel Attal. François Asselin, president of the CPME, would like his proposals to be on the top of the pile. On BFM Business, the boss of VSEs and SMEs announces the drafting of 80 measures intended to “revalue work and free the economy”.

The document will be presented to the Prime Minister, to Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, and “to all important people in the government”.

10/01 at 11:29

What do employers’ organizations think of the appointment of Gabriel Attal?

During his official assumption of office in Matignon, Tuesday January 9, Gabriel Attal indicated that he wanted to “start Act II of the liberation of the French economy, in particular with the drastic simplification of the life of our companies and our entrepreneurs”.

A promise that reassures employers’ organizations as they prepare to meet the Prime Minister in the coming weeks. All have a positive a priori about the one who has just replaced Elisabeth Borne at the head of government.

10/01 at 11:22

François Bayrou expressed “his questions” about “the necessary experience” for Matignon

François Bayrou, president of MoDem and ally by Emmanuel Macronindicates in The Parisian this Wednesday, December 10, having expressed his “questions” about the choice of Gabriel Attal as Prime Ministerparticularly with regard to the “necessary experience” to occupy Matignon.

The mayor of Pau also questioned the fact of leaving the Ministry of National Education “when we have just returned and have given rise to hope”.

10/01 at 10:59

Images of the dinner between Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal at the Élysée

Soazig de la Moissonnière, Emmanuel Macron’s official photographer, shared several photos on his Instagram account of the dinner between Emmanuel Macron and his new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.

10/01 at 10:24

The German Chancellor congratulates Attal who thanks him and calls for “an ever stronger Europe”

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), Olaf Scholz congratulates Gabriel Attal, after his appointment as Prime Minister. “I look forward to continuing and strengthening our cooperation,” he wrote.

“Thank you for your words dear Olaf. An ever more united France and Germany is a Europe that is ever stronger and moving forward,” replied the new head of government.

10/01 at 9:44

Bertrand wishes Attal “success” but regrets that Macron is not open “to the LR project”

The president of the Hauts-de-France region, who welcomed Gabriel Attal for his first trip as Prime Minister on Tuesday evening alongside flood victims, takes a rather favorable view of his appointment.

“I hope that things go as well as possible for my country and that the situation for the French improves. So I hope for its success,” says the elected LR on France info.

Before qualifying. “Macron should have opened up to the Republican project”, regrets Xavier Bertrand who judges that “Macron’s orientation” will not change with the arrival of Gabriel Attal at Matignon.

10/01 at 9:36

Sébastien Chenu sees in Gabriel Attal “an archangel” who will “disappoint” once “in the tough”

Sébastien Chenu warns Gabriel Attal whose arrival at Matignon is appreciated by the presidential majority but also part of the right.

“Today, it’s the Archangel Gabriel. Everyone looks at him with kindness,” observes the RN deputy at the microphone of Europe 1-CNews.

“But once he gets into the hard stuff,” it risks being “disappointing, disappointing.” “He is not a man of results, we will see him when he gets to the hard part,” continues the vice-president of the National Assembly.

10/01 at 8:58

“She did a lot of harm to the country”: Bompard criticizes Borne’s record

Citing “49.3”, a “pension reform passed through force”, and an “immigration law” “which is a shame”, Manuel Bompard judges on BFMTV-RMC that Élisabeth Borne has “done a lot of harm to the country”, as Prime Minister.

10/01 at 8:54

Gérard Larcher assures that Emmanuel Macron “never” offered him to be Prime Minister

In an interview on TF1, the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher assured that the rumors about his hypothetical move to Matignon were unfounded.

“Gabriel Attal and I do not have the same profile,” he assured this morning, saying he was “fully” involved in his role in the Senate.

The subject would have “never” even been mentioned between Emmanuel Macron and the former minister under Chirac.

“I will tell you one thing, the President of the Republic has never reached out. We have institutional relations, frank, rather friendly, but basically he is him and I am me”

More information here.

10/01 at 8:51

For Manuel Bompard, Gabriel Attal “never was” left-wing

Manuel Bompard believes on BFMTV-RMC that Gabriel Attal “has never been left-wing”, even if the latter comes from the Socialist Party. “Unfortunately, the Socialist Party has given birth to a certain number of horrors, as undoubtedly Gabriel Attal, and moreover Emmanuel Macron is one of them,” says the LFI coordinator. Before returning to the expression “horror”:

“From a political point of view of course.”

10/01 at 8:45

Manuel Bompard pleads again for a vote of confidence in the Assembly

Manuel Bompard pleads again on BFMTV-RMC in favor of a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. If it is a tradition, it is not obligatory, Élisabeth Borne did not submit to it during her appointment. At issue: the relative majority situation of the presidential camp.

If Gabriel Attal does the same “we will force him to submit to a vote of confidence through a motion of censure”, recalls Manuel Bompard.

10/01 at 8:39

Manuel Bompard judges that the ban on the abaya was a “diversion”

“I think that the ban on the abaya was a wonderful diversionary operation to ensure that we did not look at the difficulties of going back to school,” continues Manuel Bompard on BFMTV-RMC.

He presents Gabriel Attal as a “specialist in communication gadgets”.

10/01 at 8:37

Manuel Bompard believes that “Gabriel Attal essentially does communication”

“Gabriel Attal essentially does communication,” tackles Manuel Bompard on BFMTV-RMC. The coordinator of La France insoumise criticizes its record at the Ministry of National Education.

“Today France is the European champion of overcrowded classes, (…) teachers’ salaries are approximately 20% lower than the OECD average, one class in two had no teacher (at the start of the school year, Editor’s note).”

10/01 at 8:25

“It’s ours”: the RN takes credit for certain measures taken by Gabriel Attal

Jean-Philippe Tanguy speaks about the RN’s support for certain measures taken by Gabriel Attal, such as experimenting with school uniforms, when he was Minister of National Education.

“It’s ours! So we generally salute what we do, as with the immigration text”, declares on France Inter the deputy president of the RN group in the Assembly. And the far-right elected official gargled:

“The fact of validating our theses makes our arrival in power possible, probable and desirable: the original always wins over the bad copy.”

10/01 at 8:12

Jean-Philippe Tanguy predicts a future as “placebo Prime Minister” for Gabriel Attal

“We are starting from the same political configuration.” Deputy President of the RN group in the National Assembly, Jean-Philippe Tanguy believes that the arrival of Gabriel Attal will not change anything in the relative majority situation of the presidential camp.

The new Prime Minister “brings no votes, no new deputies, he is not going to detach the LR or other deputies to expand his majority”, estimates the far-right elected official on France Inter.

And tackle:

“I think that Attal will turn out to be a placebo Prime Minister. That is to say, we think we are treating an illness (…) but he is not going to reduce the illness.”

10/01 at 8:07

Attal in Pas-de-Calais: for Tanguy, “going to see the victims is good”, but “but government action does not follow”

Deputy President of the RN group in the Assembly, Jean-Philippe Tanguy returns to France Inter on Gabriel Attal’s trip to Pas-de-Calais.

“The measures that had been announced were not taken,” judges the deputy for Somme, who concludes: “Go and see the disasters is good (…) but government action did not follow.

10/01 at 8:00

Raffarin believes that the majority can only “expand with the center and the center right”

Considering that the majority of the National Assembly, currently relative, must “expand”, former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin appeals to his former political family, Les Républicains, on France 2.

“I think that the LR (…) must be a government party,” slips the one who supported Emmanuel Macron during the last presidential election. “Otherwise, they will not exist in other elections and will be marginal as they were in the last presidential election.”

10/01 at 7:52

Jean-Pierre Raffarin welcomes a “common sense decision”, after the appointment of Attal

“It’s a common sense decision, it had to be taken,” greets former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin on France 2, after the appointment of Gabriel Attal as head of government.

He praises the qualities of this “political professional”, who can “assume[r]“the “Macron years from origin to future”.

10/01 at 7:47

Floods: what to remember from Gabriel Attal’s announcements during his trip to Pas-de-Calais

Simplified administrative procedures for cleaning, “resilience plan”… For his first trip as head of government, to Pas-de-Calais, Gabriel Attal announced several measures this Tuesday.

While promising that he would return within a month.

10/01 at 7:27

The appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister appeals to right-wing voters

Historical heavyweight of the macronie, who trained in the Socialist Party, Gabriel Attal nevertheless remains appreciated on the right of the political spectrum.

“The right-wing voter has a slightly ambivalent opinion of Emmanuel Macron, he reproaches him for ‘at the same time’. There, he considers that on certain subjects important to them, Gabriel Attal did not act in the at the same time, that he took rather clear and decided positions”, explains to BFMTV, Bernard Sananès, president of the Elabe cabinet.

10/01 at 7:06

“A return to basics”: how the macronie defends the arrival of Gabriel Attal at Matignon

A “promotion” of the “Macron generation” and a “return to the sources of Marconism”: this is how the appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister is described by those around the President of the Republic. It is also underlined that his arrival occurs “in the context of a year of choice: with the European elections in June”.

10/01 at 6:56

Images of Gabriel Attal’s trip to Pas-de-Calais

Once his transfer of power to Élisabeth Borne was complete, Gabriel Attal went to Pas-de-Calais, hit by floods, for his first trip as Prime Minister.

“No one will forget you,” he promised the victims of the small town of Clairmarais, expressing to them the “solidarity” of the nation.

The summary of his visit in this video:

10/01 at 6:51

“Bold bet”, “political double of the president”: press reactions to Attal’s appointment to Matignon

Tuesday’s appointment of Gabriel Attal, 34, a “Macron boy”, to the post of Prime Minister is seen as a “bold bet” by the French press which nevertheless castigates “a political double of the president”.

“Gabriel Attal, the President’s man”, headlines La Dépêche du Midi, “In the wake of the President”, affirms La Croix. Libération goes further, writing “Macron Prime Minister”, accompanied by a text describing the youngest head of government of the Fifth Republic as a “political double of the government”.

If for Paul Quinio, in Libération, this appointment “recognizes the fact that nothing changes in macronie”, Vincent Trémolet de Villers, in Le Figaro, welcomes “a bold bet” on the part of the head of state. A feeling shared by Jean-Christophe Ploquin in La Croix which, by headline “the lure of youth”, sees it as “an important new risk-taking for the President of the Republic”.

10/01 at 6:42

Attal to Matignon, “a chance” or the risk of “overshadowing” Macron? A double-edged choice

The arrival of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister relieves the macronie who welcomes a very political casting. But the youngest head of government of the Fifth Republic has a sky-high popularity that could ultimately embarrass the head of state.

Our analysis

10/01 at 6:27

“A crack”: former minister Frédéric Mitterrand praises the qualities of Gabriel Attal

“He’s absolutely a crack, that is to say, he has a truly exceptional intelligence, and he demonstrated it in his ability to communicate.” Former Minister of Culture Frédéric Mitterrand praised new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on BFMTV this Tuesday, a few hours after his appointment.

François Mitterrand’s nephew briefly knew him at the Villa Médicis which he directed at the time and where the young Attal was doing an internship. “Barely half an hour, because he arrived and half an hour later, I was appointed minister”, laughed the person concerned, before qualifying: “But I know him a little all the same” .

10/01 at 5:05

INFO BFMTV. A “tightening objective” in the number of ministers mentioned during the Macron-Attal dinner

A “tightening objective” in the number of ministers was mentioned during the dinner between Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal this Tuesday evening, BFMTV learned.

10/01 at 4:55

INFO BFMTV. Reshuffle: Gérald Darmanin assured of remaining Minister of the Interior

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is guaranteed to remain in government, BFMTV learned from reliable sources.

10/01 at 4:35

Emmanuel Moulin, current director of the Treasury, will be Gabriel Attal’s chief of staff

The chief of staff of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has been found: it is Emmanuel Moulin, the current director of the Treasury, BFMTV learned from government sources.

10/01 at 4:15

The decree appointing Gabriel Attal to the post of Prime Minister published in the Official Journal

As expected, the decree appointing Gabriel Attal to the post of Prime Minister and signed by the President of the Republic was published in the Official Journal this night.