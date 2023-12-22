A Nintendo movie universe can be built, the Firewall team is closed

#Nintendo #movie #universe #built #Firewall #team #closed

Illumination is ready to create the Nintendo Cinema Universe. Daniel RPK, a generally well-informed insider regarding the MCU, has learned that the animation studio, which released the second most successful film of this year with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has completed a project that, after several separate creations, will create an “Avengers-like” Super Smash Bros. would culminate in processing.

First Contact Entertainment pulls down the curtain. The studio behind Firewall Ultra, Firewall Zero Hour and Solaris Offworld Combat was founded in 2016 and was one of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s partners for PlayStation VR. No official communication has yet been received about the reasons.

South Park: Snow Day has a release date! The game, which offers cooperative action, will arrive on the PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch platforms on March 26, 2024 – on the occasion of the announcement, you could also watch a recent trailer for it.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is close to two million. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s RPG released in 2020 has so far sold 1.8 million copies, including all platforms, of which 400,000 can be linked to the domestic, i.e. Japanese, market.

Apple versions of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut are out. The previously announced Apple versions of Hideo Kojima’s game won’t be released until early 2024 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms.

The seventh generation Dark Souls II servers are down. FromSoftware has announced that online features will be available on PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms until March 31, 2024 – the other versions are not at risk for now.