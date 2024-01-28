A non-aggression pact was proposed to end the decades-long conflict

“We proposed to Azerbaijan the introduction of a mutual arms control mechanism. We also proposed the conclusion of a non-aggression pact, if it would take more time than expected to sign a peace treaty,” Pasinján pointed out.

He emphasized that Armenia is committed to peace and will not back down from it.

He also talked about it in his childhood Armenia needs diversification in the field of defense. “The entrenched ideas in the field of defense and security systems led to tragic consequences,” the Armenian Prime Minister recalled Azerbaijan’s blitzkrieg in Nagorno-Karabakh, which led to the defeat of the separatist region and the majority of the local population fleeing to Armenia.

“Armenia has no other option but to diversify its defense relations. And we are moving on this path. The path of acquiring modern weapons. We have concluded multibillion-dollar arms procurement agreements,” Pasinján added.

The Caucasian countries they also fought two wars over control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. By law, the territory belonged to Azerbaijan, but the Armenians referred to the enclave as “ancient Armenian territory”. Baku and Yerevan first fought a bloody war with each other in the early 1990s, and the fighting renewed in 2020.

The fighting finally ended with the complete victory of the Azeris, who occupied the disputed region.

Relations between the two countries gradually eased in the recent period: prisoners were exchanged in December, which revived hopes for peace. Despite this, small incidents continue in the border region of the two countries, which threatened a renewed conflict.

Cover image source: Getty Images

