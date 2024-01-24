A novice driver wrecked his car on the Craiova-Pitesti Expressway. The speedometer needle stopped at 183 km/h

#novice #driver #wrecked #car #CraiovaPitesti #Expressway #speedometer #needle #stopped #kmh

A young man destroyed his car, after speeding on the Craiova-Pitesti Expressway, in the area of ​​the Morunglav interchange, on Tuesday night.

Gallery photo

The accident happened due to the speed and the fact that it was foggy, visibility being below 200 meters, according to DRDP Craiova representatives. Moreover, the driver was a novice.

“Fog with visibility below 200 meters. Failure to adapt the speed, the speedometer needle stopped at 183 km/h. No experience, novice driver. All are elements that can cause a real tragedy, luckily tonight the only “victims” were the car and the safety elements of the road. The event took place on DEx12, Morunglav node. Drive carefully! Speed ​​kills! At the time of the event, the roadway was clean and wet,” DRDP Craiova reported.

Source: StirilePROTV

Tags: accident, craiova

Publication date: 01-24-2024 08:28