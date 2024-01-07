A painful loss in Ukraine: the poet Maksym Kryvtsov was killed at the front, he was 33 years old Culture

#painful #loss #Ukraine #poet #Maksym #Kryvtsov #killed #front #years #Culture
M. Krivtsov’s nickname was “Dali”, writes “Ukrainska Pravda”.
On Sunday evening, the poet’s mother, Nadezhda Krivcova, wrote: “My dear son will grow up as an orphan”, recalling lines from one of his poems.
The poet’s mother also wrote: “Darkness… There is no light…. There is no day..”
In addition, the writer Lubko Dereš reported on the poet’s death, mentioning his friends, as well as the volunteer and soldier Lesia Litvinova.
M. Krivtsov is the author of the book “Poems from the Loop”, which was recognized by the Ukrainian PEN Center as one of the best books of 2023. author of Ukrainian books.
According to the data of the “Mūsų formatas” publishing house, in 2014 M. Krivtsov volunteered for the war. He later worked at the ATO and JFO Participant Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation Center and the Veterans Center. After a full Russian invasion in 2022 he returned to the front.
M. Burokas shared the message on his Facebook account:
“Poet Maksym Kryvtsov was killed at the front today.
May he rest forever…
PS, the January “Metų” magazine will have his poems translated by me and Benediktas Januševičius. I was going to write to him tomorrow, to ask for his address…” – wrote M. Burokas.
M. Burokas also shared the verses of the dead poet:
MAKSYMAS KRYVCOVAS
(1990-2024)
**
My head rolls from forest to forest
like a cottonwood carried by the wind
or ball
my hands are cut off
will spread in the spring as orphans
my legs
long dogs and cats
my blood
will paint the world a new red
Pantone Human Blood
my bones
will sink into the ground
will form a skeleton
my shot machine gun
will rust
poor man
my remaining belongings and equipment
will give to newcomers
it’s spring already
that finally
I would bloom
an orphan
Translated by Marius Burokas
