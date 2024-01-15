a pair of American infantry fighting vehicles took on a state-of-the-art Russian tank

#pair #American #infantry #fighting #vehicles #stateoftheart #Russian #tank

According to Militarnyj, the battle, coordinated via reconnaissance drones, took place in the village of Stepovye, where Ukrainian soldiers engaged in close combat with a Russian tank.

Ukrainian forces disrupted the onboard combat system of the Russian tank, causing the turret to spin uncontrollably. Later, the tank hit the trees and stopped. The Russian crew left the tank inoperable, a military source who watched the surveillance drone footage later confirmed.

A military eyewitness account revealed that most of the operation was carried out by two Bradley armored vehicles. The combat footage shows the effective neutralization of the T-90M tank.

The T-90M is Russia’s newest main battle tank.

Russian state media say the T-90M Proryv is the world’s most advanced armored war machine, well suited for modern warfare. In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, Putin has also said that a so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine confirmed that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best main battle tank.

This fragment of the Ukraine-Russia war will go down in history and highlights the effective support provided by the United States to Ukraine with 109 M2A2-ODS Bradleys and four B-FIST variant combat vehicles.

The Bradley is part of a massive aid package that includes tanks, other armored vehicles, howitzers and additional equipment to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression, according to the Defense Blog.