A peace summit dealing with Ukraine is being organized in Switzerland, to which Zelensky would also invite China

January 15, 2024 – 9:21 p.m

A high-level global peace conference dealing with Ukraine will be held in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Swiss President Viola Amherd announced in Bern on Monday. No date has been mentioned yet, but the two presidents said that they will start organizing the event immediately, MTI wrote.

Switzerland undertook to host the peace summit at the request of the Ukrainian president. Zelensky stated to journalists that according to Kiev’s idea, Russia would not be invited, but China would be given a role in the development of the peace plan. The Ukrainian president said that all countries that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are expected to attend the peace conference, and they would also like the countries of the so-called Global South to be represented.

“It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia’s aggression and that the whole world is on the side of a just peace. (…) We really want China to take part in our peace formula, as well as in the summit. But it’s not just up to us,” Zelensky said.

The format of the planned peace conference would follow the pattern of the previous four meetings, which have been held since the spring of 2023 in Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Malta, and most recently in Davos on Sunday. Neutral Switzerland has previously acted as a mediator in the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and now they can help find a solution to the possible end of the war, wrote.

“The summit must also state that an end to war can only be just, and that the restoration of the force of international law must be truly comprehensive. Switzerland is our partner in these endeavors,” Zelenskiy wrote on his social media page. The Ukrainian president arrived in Switzerland on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and hold talks with Swiss officials.

