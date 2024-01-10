National 12 was yesterday the scene of a serious traffic accident. Hit at high speed by a Toyota all-terrain pick-up, a pedestrian was killed. In its frantic race, the vehicle, for its part, tumbled into the rice fields to finish its crazy race with all four wheels in the air.

The tragedy occurred approximately 25 kilometers from Manakara, at the northern entrance. Having become uncontrollable, the 4×4 at full speed left the road and swerved over a ravine. The all-terrain vehicle hit two people in its path. While one was killed instantly, the second was seriously injured.

The accident happened yesterday morning. The vehicle was going to Manakara when the worst happened. Although the circumstances of the accident are chilling, the driver survived as best he could. The national gendarmerie opened an investigation.

Andry Manase