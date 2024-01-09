A phone or a giant kraken? Xiaomi 14 Ultra can be seen for the first time – SMARTmania.cz

#phone #giant #kraken #Xiaomi #Ultra #time #SMARTmania.cz

Superphone Xiaomi 14 Ultra appeared in the very first photos

It is strung in a massive case that hides its design

The launch of the phone will take place in the spring, but it will not be available in the Czech Republic

Xiaomi already launched its new flagship model Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro in the fall, so far only in China. There was no talk of a launch on the European market for a long time, until suddenly news broke that only the base model would be available. In the photos, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now leaking, the yet-to-be-presented top representative of the new generation of the manufacturer’s flagships.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra to be seen for the first time

The novelty in the form of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has not yet been officially announced, so the leaked images are among the very first credible pieces of information regarding the third model of the Xiaomi 14 series. The images were shared on the Internet by the MySmartPrice portal with a link to a certain Jim_Zhang, which is signed in the watermark.

In the photos, we see the phone compared to the Xiaomi 14 Pro and the Vivo X100 Pro. However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra surpasses both colleagues in terms of its dimensions. For one thing, this is due to the large case, which is supposed to cover the design to keep it secret. In it, the phone looks a bit like a big black beast with cutouts for cameras.

And on the one hand, it’s probably also due to the fact that the phone will actually be relatively large. Just look at last year’s Xiaomi 13 Ultra: 163.2 x 74.6 x 9.1 millimeters and a weight of 227 grams. The photos further reveal a quad camera setup on the back and dual LEDs for night scene lighting.

Big camera and maximum performance

We don’t have too much information about the photography equipment of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra yet. A second generation Sony LYT900 chip is speculated to offer a 1″ sensor size. The main 50 Mpx camera should not lack strong optical image stabilization and an aperture of f/1.63. In addition, there is speculation about the deployment of three more 50MP cameras for optical zoom and wide-angle photography. To the eye, the equipment may resemble the just-revealed Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

In addition, the Ultra from Xiaomi is supposed to offer a 6.7″ AMOLED panel with 2K+ resolution, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, 16 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage and a 5500mAh battery with support for up to 120W cable charging, or an alternative 50W wireless charging technology. The launch should take place in March or April, probably after MWC in Barcelona.

