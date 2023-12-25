A place where Christmas is everyday: what makes Christmas Island so special? | Life

#place #Christmas #everyday #Christmas #Island #special #Life

The island is often referred to as the ‘Galapagos of Australia’ due to its natural beauty, thriving coral reefs and 250 species of animals and plants unique to this island and found nowhere else in the world.

However, geographically, this remote gem is closer to Indonesia than to the Australian continent. About 350 kilometers separates Christmas Island from the Indonesian island of Java, about 1550 km from Australia.

Wikimedia Commons image/Location of Christmas Island on the map, circled. Australia’s main body is highlighted in red

The size of the island is about 135 square kilometers – it is slightly smaller than the city of Kaunas.

However, even in a small area there is a huge natural diversity. It has dense jungles, eye-catching cliffs, and thriving coral reefs surround its shores.

If you have an image in your head of what a remote tropical island looks like, know that Christmas Island fits the description well. Most of the inhabitants of the island would not really change their life there.

Shutterstock photo/Beach on Christmas Island

“We do a lot of diving, surfing, jungle walking, hanging out on hidden beaches,” island native Sook Yee Lai, who now lives in Perth but returns home often, told CNN.

The cauldron of cultures was determined by historical circumstances

The island community is small but vibrant and very diverse. About 22 percent 17 percent of the island’s population is of Chinese origin. – Australians, 16 percent. – Malay, 12 percent. – English. The remaining third of the island’s population comes from Indonesia, India, various European countries, etc

Such cultural diversity means that many languages ​​are spoken here every day: English, Chinese Mandarin, Chinese Cantonese, Malay, Tagalog, etc.

“As children, we were encouraged to speak our languages ​​and share them with others,” says Sook Yee Lai, who herself has spoken four languages ​​- English, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese Chinese and Malay – since childhood.

Christmas Island became part of Australia in 1958. Its ethnic diversity is related to resource mining during colonial times and World War II.

Shutterstock photo/Christmas Island, Australia

The ships of the British East India Company first noticed this island in 1643. on christmas day Therefore, the island was named after the holiday.

For a long time, the remote and uninhabited island did not interest anyone too much. Only in 1857 the first expedition to explore the depth of the island disembarked here, the ships that reached it earlier were limited to stops on the shore.

The situation changed when it became clear that there were resources on the island. After discovering valuable phosphate deposits, in 1888 the British annexed this territory.

Phosphate mining soon began, with mostly indentured laborers from China, India, and Malaysia working under harsh conditions.

During World War II, in 1942 the island was occupied by Japanese troops. in 1943 around half of the island’s inhabitants were sent to prison camps in Indonesia.

After the war, the inhabitants of the island returned from Indonesia, some with their spouses and children. This further strengthened the multiculturalism of the island.

Currently, about 1,300 people, or 80 percent of the island’s inhabitants, lives in the island’s largest settlement and administrative center with the famous name Flajing Fish Kovas. Translated into Lithuanian, Flying Fish Cove means “flow of flying fish”.

Shutterstock photo/Flajing Fish March

This sonorous name was given to the area where the settlement was located in 1886. the British who landed on the island, who came to the island on the ship “Flying Fish”.

“The Flying Fish March is the heart of the Christmas Island community. People go boating or diving here to see the beautiful corals and marine life. You don’t have to swim far to see dolphins, turtles or octopuses,” Sook Yee Lai told CNN.

And other members of the island community enjoy the connection with nature. People here only have an Internet connection at home, where a Wi-Fi connection has been introduced – there is no Internet outside the house on the island. Therefore, children spend a lot of time playing outside.

The fact that there are not many inhabitants, everyone knows everyone by sight, also gives peace to the inhabitants of the island.

Therefore, only a few islanders lock their doors, many of them simply leave the keys in the car lock. After all, even if you stole a car, you would drive far.

A special sight is the migration of crabs

About 64 percent the island’s territory is a protected national park, home to many species, from giant coconut crabs to species of pigeons and frigatebirds found only on this island.

It is also not uncommon to see huge turtles or sharks while sailing around the island.

The island’s biggest tourist attraction, however, is the red crab migration, which begins every year around November, the start of the wet season.

Shutterstock photo/Crab on Christmas Island

At that time, about 40-50 million people travel through the island. small red crabs, the island’s beaches are covered by a red sea.

From a distance, this view looks amazing, but sometimes it’s hard to live with.

When the crab migration season begins, the islanders seal the doors and other openings in the house that the crabs could enter, and gently sweep the crabs off the paths with rakes.

Shutterstock photo/Crabs on Christmas Island

In some places, the roads even have crab crossings to protect the animals from cars and direct them into the jungle.

Shutterstock photo/Passage for crabs on Christmas Island

Tourists are few, but their number is growing

The main areas where the islanders work are phosphate mining and export, public sector services, the island’s controversial migrant detention center and tourism.

Since the phosphate resources on the island are running out, the island’s authorities want to reorient the economy to tourism, so that it becomes the island’s support in the future.

in 2021 about 3 thousand visited the island. tourists. Their number has almost doubled in a few years.

The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to this, as some Western Australians, unable to travel abroad and even to other states, chose to travel to the state’s Christmas Island.

“Many people come for nature, bird watching, diving… There are very few sandy beaches that can be reached without going through the jungle, but we have a reef teeming with marine life and warm water all year round,” says Sook Yee Lai.

Shutterstock photo/Photo taken by a diver near Christmas Island

The island is especially attractive to divers, many of whom claim that the coral reefs here are some of the best in the world to see while diving. There are a lot of sea animals, colorful tropical fish.

Expensive vegetables and a “mall” in the jungle

Although Christmas Island is a really nice place to live, it also has its challenges. The largest of them is the distance from the main part of Australia. Flights to this island are rare, often delayed or canceled due to weather and expensive.

There are only two flights a week from Perth, the capital of Western Australia, to Christmas Island. They are operated by Virgin Australia. A trip from Christmas Island to Australia and back costs approximately 1200-1400 US dollars.

The remoteness of the island also means that it can be very problematic to buy some common products and things there.

Gifts for birthdays or Christmas must be planned three months in advance by islanders to ensure they are delivered on time.

The island is highly dependent on imports for food as well. The main way to get food is a merchant ship that comes every 6-8 weeks.

However, during the high wave season, which lasts from December to April, the ship is often simply unable to dock.

As a result, products are scarce or expensive during this period. For example, a head of broccoli can cost $20.

However, long-time residents of the island know where to find fresh fruits and vegetables on the island itself. Indentured laborers scattered a lot of seeds on the island during a century of mining, which is why wild peppers, pumpkins, cassava, pomelo and other plants grow there.

via Wikimedia Commons/Crab migration on Christmas Island”>

Photo by ChrisBrayPhotography, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Crab migration on Christmas Island

When islanders say they’re going to the mall, they often just mean the jungle—that they’re going to get groceries there.

In addition, bananas, mangoes and avocados grow well in tropical climates.

Christmas on Christmas Island

And what does Christmas look like on Christmas Island? At the end of December, the island is hot, the crab migration is still going on, and the weather fluctuates between sunny days and heavy rain.

However, the spirit of Christmas can be found here. Locals decorate the central roundabout with Christmas lights and reindeer.

There is also a custom of dressing up as Santas to distribute bags of goodies to children at Christmas while riding around the island on red motorcycles, which are traditionally used by postmen here.

Many locals go abroad for the holidays to spend them with family, but those who stay enjoy the peaceful nature. In addition, on December 25 there is also a community lunch.

Christmas is just one religious holiday celebrated by the whole community. There is no single dominant religion on the island – Christmas Island is a melting pot of Buddhism, Confucianism, Islam and Christianity.

The island celebrates both Christian, Buddhist and Muslim holidays, as well as Chinese holidays such as the Lunar New Year. Christmas Island is the only place in Australia where it is a public holiday.

According to the inhabitants of the island, it is the community of the islanders and the respect of mutual customs that is one of the most important advantages of the island.

People from different cultures and religions celebrate different cultural and religious holidays together, weddings and birthdays are also often celebrated together, and when disaster strikes someone’s family, the island unites to help.

Therefore, Christmas Island is not only full of Christmas spirit.

Adapted from CNN.