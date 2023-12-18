A player in Minecraft created an entire universe

Minecraft is a place where creative people are offered a variety of ways to go crazy, as shown by many player creations. One of the distinctive creatives is undoubtedly the creator of worlds ChrisDaCow. In the past, he transferred, for example, the painting Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh into cube form. But two months ago, he decided to create something about knowing something bigger. He set out to realize the universe, which at first glance might seem like too big a bite. But now it looks like he succeeded after all.

And it must be said that, at least according to what he presents, he did an excellent job, the progress of which he describes in his latest post, which is definitely worth reading. It clearly shows that implementing something like this was not a piece of cake in Minecraft.

