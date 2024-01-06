A policeman kills a young man

Severe. A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by a gendarme the day before yesterday in Vinaninkarena-Ambalavao Centre, Ambositra district.

The non-commissioned officer confessed his act to his colleague at the Alakamisy Ambohijato advanced post.

According to him, he had just shot a person. According to him, he came across two individuals with pigs to sell and without papers. He could not have carried out the check because, according to his account, people tried to apprehend him. That’s why he opened fire, sticking to his explanations.

The family of the deceased was outraged by the chief warrant officer’s crime. “If the young man did not have the paper for his pig, it should have simply been put in the pound. It’s unfair what he did to her. This gendarme was off duty, yet he still carried a weapon and an outfit. He worked in Fianarantsoa before undergoing a disciplinary assignment which brought him here,” she says.

The gendarme was immediately taken into custody, investigated and will be brought to justice, according to his superior.

Embroidery Leonard