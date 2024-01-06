A policeman kills a young man

Severe. A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by a gendarme the day before yesterday in Vinaninkarena-Ambalavao Centre, Ambositra district.

The non-commissioned officer confessed his act to his colleague at the Alakamisy Ambohijato advanced post.

According to him, he had just shot a person. According to him, he came across two individuals with pigs to sell and without papers. He could not have carried out the check because, according to his account, people tried to apprehend him. That’s why he opened fire, sticking to his explanations.

The family of the deceased was outraged by the chief warrant officer’s crime. “If the young man did not have the paper for his pig, it should have simply been put in the pound. It’s unfair what he did to her. This gendarme was off duty, yet he still carried a weapon and an outfit. He worked in Fianarantsoa before undergoing a disciplinary assignment which brought him here,” she says.

The gendarme was immediately taken into custody, investigated and will be brought to justice, according to his superior.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  Survey: What Germans think of the traffic light's migration policy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS
SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS
Posted on
SKSSF leader with indirect criticism against Panakkad; Explanation after the controversy Madhyamam – Madhyamam
SKSSF leader with indirect criticism against Panakkad; Explanation after the controversy Madhyamam – Madhyamam
Posted on
Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile
Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile
Posted on
A policeman kills a young man
A policeman kills a young man
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News