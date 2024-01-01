A policeman was on the verge of being lynched after hitting a man with his car on New Year’s Eve

#policeman #verge #lynched #hitting #man #car #Years #Eve

Horror scenes in Constanta, at the turn of the years. Just as the fireworks were going off, a 41-year-old man in the middle of the street was hit by a police car. The agent behind the wheel did not see him because of the smoke created by the firecrackers and the dense fog.

The scenes in the footage took place just five minutes after midnight, when the streets were still full of people enjoying the fireworks. Two special police vehicles appear in the area. Prima slows down and manages to avoid the man in the middle of the street. The second is coming fast. The driver does not see him, due to the fog and smoke created by the firecrackers, and hits him head on.

Afraid of being lynched by the man’s relatives, the agent drew his gun to keep them at bay. Several teams of gendarmes and policemen arrived at the scene of the accident in a short time and made sure that the situation would not degenerate.

“The police crew was on duty and did not have the acoustic and light signals working. The accident occurred in conditions of dense fog and visibility below 30 meters”, explained Olimpia Ceară, spokesperson of IPJ Constanța.

As a result of the impact, the 41-year-old victim was seriously injured.

“At the scene of the request, an ambulance was dispatched with a doctor from SAJ, who found a conscious patient with a serious head injury. First aid was given to him and he was transported to the County Hospital”, said Claudia Tătarici, the spokesperson of SAJ Constanța.

The policeman who was behind the wheel was tested for alcohol and drug consumption, the results were negative. His colleagues opened a criminal case for culpable bodily harm.

