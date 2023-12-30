A politician who supported Vladimir Putin has been found mysteriously dead

Vladimir Yegorov, a member of the Tobolsk City Duma and a member of the ruling United Russia party, was reportedly 46 years old. Investigators told Kommersant that there were no “external signs of criminal death” on Yegorov’s body.

Could have fallen out the window

Meanwhile, the Russian news agency reported that V. Yegorov fell out of the window of the third floor of his house.

“The body has been found, the fact of death has been confirmed, the investigator is determining all the circumstances,” the Investigative Committee of the Tyumen region told Russian state news agency TASS.

And on the unofficial Telegram channel “Baza”, which is connected to the Russian security services, it is stated that the body of V. Yegorov “was discovered on Wednesday in the yard of his house.”

Kommersant and TASS newspapers reported that investigators are still determining the cause of Yegorov’s death.

