a potential replacement for Leo will undergo surgery

#potential #replacement #Leo #undergo #surgery

The Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías He will have ACL surgery and will miss the MLS season with the Inter Miamias reported by the club this Saturday.

Farías was injured this Friday in the friendly match that the Inter Miami and the El Salvador national team they tied 0-0 in the stadium Cuscatlan from the Salvadoran capital,

The Argentine, who replaced Lionel Messi, had to leave on a stretcher in the 70th minute after an ugly knee twist. The Argentine left the field in tears.

He Inter Miami reported in its statement that the 22-year-old Argentine will undergo surgery “in the coming weeks” at a center in the Baptist Health hospital network and that “he is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.”

Lionel Messi and Facundo Farias

Sources Read also

Farías, between Messi’s advice and a history of serious injury

“He always explains where to stand, where you can create more space for him and for yourself, and you have to listen to him and do what he says,” Farías had said a few months ago about the advice he received from Messi.

The MLS regular season will begin a month from now and the Messi’s Inter Miami He will debut on February 21 against Real Salt Lake.

It is not the first serious injury of Farias. In 2022, when the Argentine jewel was playing in Colón, he partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury occurred after a clash with Julio Buffarini in the Argentine league.