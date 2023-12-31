a premium and complete DAC/amplifier casque, or discret format

#premium #complete #DACamplifier #casque #discret #format

Direct descendant of Neo iDSD The first of its name, the Neo iDSD 2 DAC/headphone amp displays claims in line with iFi Audio’s brand image: construction quality, versatility and advanced architecture. A certain vision of the ideal model, all offered below the fateful bar of 1000 euros (900 euros).

iFi Audio Neo iDSD 2

Type: DAC/headphone amp/preamp

L’avis d’ON-Mag : (4/5)

Price: 900 euros

>>> FIND ALL OUR TESTS IN OUR GUIDES ET ONLINE MAGAZINES

Desktop-sized sound hub

Just as serious and compact as the Neo iDSD, this new model uses its beautiful thick-walled aluminum chassis almost identically. It nevertheless has two small quarter-circles in semi-opaque polymer on its sides, which modernize the somewhat aging style of its predecessor. Once again, the formula hits the mark, especially since iFi Audio still offers the possibility of installing the device vertically (thanks to an included base).

It integrates the same connectors as its predecessor, in particular RCA and XLR outputs (fixed or variable), two headphone jacks in 4.4 mm and 6.35 mm jacks, as well as digital audio inputs in USB, optical and RCA S /PDIF, the Neo iDSD 2 improves on the ordinary with a Line input on a 3.5 mm mini jack. It can therefore function as a simple headphone amp. As a bonus, the new addition is even equipped with a Bluetooth connection, used both for broadcasting streams and for exchange with a dedicated application, called iFi Nexis.

The general ergonomics of the device are a clever mix of intuitiveness and richness of settings. Whether via its new remote control or via the button + small screen interface on the front, it’s difficult to get lost. The basic functions are very easily accessible, the sound improvement modes are not hidden in obscure submenus, the experience only really becomes more complex through a few advanced settings.

Powerful and expressive

Packed with in-house technologies, the iFi Audio Neo iDSD 2 is also an ode to high-end components – a philosophy that allows for constant renewal of the brand’s devices. We can particularly highlight a considerable increase in output power compared to the first Neo iDSD: 5551 mW compared to 1040 mW (at 32 ohms).

When listening, this power and richness of sound are evident. The Neo iDSD 2 develops great energy and an excellent sense of detail. In addition, it adapts as well to monstrously energy-intensive headphones as to the most sensitive headphones, via its three gain positions.

On the other hand, the creation of iFi Audio is not exciting at all levels. The Neo iDSD 2 indeed delivers a sound tinged with a little shine. This remark, primarily valid for headphone amplification (the Hifi preamp mode is perfectly neutral), goes hand in hand with a soundstage that is certainly deep, but not of fabulous magnitude.

We are dealing with equipment with high-end qualities, which will inevitably appeal to those who want a dynamic and energetic sound, even if it means sacrificing a little neutrality and ventilation. This slightly incongruous sound choice, however, seems quite strange to us, since it does not provide any real benefit in terms of musicality.

In summary

With its very beautiful design, its effective ergonomics, its space-saving format and the numerous functions it provides, the iFi Audio Neo iDSD 2 remains a sure value among high-end DACs/headphone amps at an affordable price. All these advantages, however, may find their limit in the sound of the device, which is very technical and which will not please all audiophiles.

>>> ALSO READ: ALL OUR HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER AND CONVERTER TESTS

Specifications

Type: DAC/headphone amp/preamp

Aluminum chassis

DAC Burr-Brown

iFi Audio GMT clocks

16-core XMOS USB controller

Compatibility: PCM up to 32-bit/768 kHz, DSD512, MQA

Digital inputs: USB-B SuperSpeed ​​format, optical, RCA S/PDIF, BNC for external clock, Bluetooth (AptX Lossless, AptX Adaptive, AptX, LDAC, LHDC/HWA, AAC, SBC)

Analog input: Line on 3.5 mm jack

Analog outputs: RCA (fixed or variable), XLR (fixed or variable), 6.35 mm headphone jack (unbalanced), 4.4 mm headphone jack (balanced)

Output power on 4.4 mm jack: 5551 mW at 32 ohms, 650 mW at 600 ohms

Output power 6.35 mm jack: 2832 mW at 32 ohms, 184 mW at 600 ohms

Fixed RCA output level: 2.2 V

Variable RCA output level: 10.5 V max

Fixed XLR output level: 4.4 V

Variable XLR output level: 19.5 V max

Signal-to-noise ratio (no measurement accuracy): 120 dB

DHT + noise (no measurement accuracy): <0.0015%

Included: RCA cable, USB cable, 3.5mm jack to 6.35mm jack adapter, remote control, power supply, aluminum base

Dimensions : 214 x 41 x 158 mm

Weight: 916g

Price: 900 euros

Our opinion

Other articles on ON-mag or the Web that may interest you