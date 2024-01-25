A previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur has been found in America

#previously #unknown #species #birdlike #dinosaur #America

Paleontologists may have found a previously unknown species of oviraptor dinosaur in America. The complete skeleton was not found, only the femur of the bird-like dino, but its examination already proved that it was completely different from the species described so far. And this could be important information about how we think about the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

By the way, the name oviraptor means egg thief, as the first specimen of this species was found on top of a pile of eggs in the last century, in Mongolia. However, considering his lifestyle, this name is not very appropriate, because – as it turned out later – he reproduced with eggs, so the egg pile probably contained his own eggs, and not stolen goods.

A new species of oviraptor discovered in the United States could weigh about 78 kilograms and reach as high as us humans. writes iflscience.com. All of this was reconstructed from a single femur and may be important information in connection with the asteroid impact accepted by the public 65 million years ago. This is the event that, according to the current state of science, led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, among other things.

A trace of this impact can be found in the vicinity of Chicxulub on the Yucatán Peninsula in present-day Mexico. At the same time, many people doubt that just one asteroid impact could have ended 70% of the living world at that time. According to other theories, the ecosystem at that time (of which the dinosaurs were also part) was already fragile and the dinosaurs were already on their way to extinction.

The new bird-like dinosaur species is proof that the fauna was much more diverse during the Cretaceous period

The strongest argument is also the fewer and fewer species that are found in the fossils before the asteroid impact. However, this theory also has a weakness: it is certain that we have not found all the fossils yet and we have not been able to categorize all the remains.

This also happened with the new species of oviraptor, which was not even known to science until now. It’s in Latin Eoneophron infernal it was named, which in free translation means the pharaoh’s dawn hell chicken (Eo – dawn, Neophron – Egyptian vulture, i.e. the pharaoh’s chicken, infernalis – hell, because it was found in the depths).

According to the histological examination, it could not have been a younger specimen of another known species of oviraptor. And this proves that at the end of the Cretaceous period the living world could have been much more diverse than we think today. This does not mean that the Laurasian ecosystem at that time was very fragile.

