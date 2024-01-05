a professor of history and geography placed under protection by the Academy of Versailles

#professor #history #geography #protection #Academy #Versailles

A history and geography teacher from a high school in Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines) was threatened with death at her home on the night of December 31 to January 1. She was placed under functional protection by the Versailles academy.

Insulting tags on his house and his damaged car. A history and geography teacher from the Jean Rostand high school in Mantes-la-Jolie was threatened with death at her home on the night of December 31 to January 1, according to information from Europe 1. For the moment, the individuals have not been identified.

“I am outraged by what happened. I tell myself that we are starting this year 2024, as we ended the year 2023, that is to say in a climate of oppressive insecurity. Once again, we are faced with the unacceptable,” reacted Maxime Reppert, vice-president of the national union of high schools, colleges, schools and higher education (SNALC).

A complaint filed

The professor filed a complaint and the Versailles academy agreed to place her under functional protection. For this purpose, the teacher could be temporarily transferred to another establishment. However, still in shock, she will only return to work in a few days.

“The administration, in this scenario, must take all measures to protect the colleague. This can naturally involve close contact with the police, with a view to ensuring their physical security,” explained Maxime Reppert.

The profession remains marked and mourned by the deaths of numerous teachers in recent years, notably Samuel Paty, who taught at the Versailles academy, the largest in France.